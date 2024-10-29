Hello User
Muhurat Trading 2024: HDFC AMC to LIC India—Master Trust Broking lists 8 technical stock picks to buy with 30% upside

Nikita Prasad

Muhurat Trading 2024: Master Trust Broking's Master Capital Services has listed eight technical stock picks and eyes up to 30 per cent upside for Samvat 2081 (Picture Credit: Unsplash)

The stock exchanges have scheduled Muhurat Trading on November 1, 2024 from 6:00 to 7:10 pm, according to the BSE website. Market participants should note that all intraday positions will be automatically squared off 15 minutes before the session's close, necessitating careful planning for same-day trades.

Celebrated on the day of Lakshmi Puja, the Muhurat Trading session is believed to bestow wealth and prosperity. Traders see it as an auspicious day to initiate new trades and secure blessings from Goddess Lakshmi -- the goddess of wealth, and Lord Ganesha -- the remover of obstacles. Stockbrokers view Diwali as the beginning of the new financial year. The Muhurat Trading session widely is an invitation to bring wealth, progress, and prosperity for the new year.

Diwali 2024 Stock Picks by Master Capital Services

Let's take a look at the top six technical and fundamental stocks for Diwali by brokerage FundsIndia Broking:

HDFC AMC

• HDFC AMC recently broke out of a key horizontal resistance level, supported by a surge in trading volumes. Prices are trading above the 34-week and 55-week

EMAs, reinforcing the bullish trend.

• Following the breakout, HDFC AMC witnessed a minor correctional pullback, which has brought the prices back to the breakout point. This pullback presents an

excellent opportunity for market participants to build fresh long positions, given the favorable risk-reward perspective.

• The overall bullish trend is being characterised by higher high and higher lows pattern on the broader time frame. Moreover, RSI is also staying well above 50 mark,

indicating sustained relative strength of prices.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

