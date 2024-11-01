Muhurat Trading 2024: Nifty50, Sensex end higher for the 7th straight Muhurat session; Nifty Auto gains over 1%

On November 1, 2024, Indian markets rose for the seventh consecutive Muhurat trading session, with Sensex up 335.06 points and Nifty rising 94.20 points. M&M led gains with a 3% surge after record SUV sales, while broader markets outperformed benchmarks.

Pranati Deva
Published1 Nov 2024, 07:14 PM IST
Muhurat Trading 2024: Indian markets ended higher in the special session on Friday, November 1, 2024, rising for the seventh straight Muhurat trading session.

The Sensex ended 335.06 points higher or 0.42 percent at 79,724.12 while the Nifty rose 99 points or 0.41 percent to settle at 24,304.35. In the 2023 Muhurat session, the indices rose over half a percent.

Meanwhile, broader markets outperformed Nifty benchmarks in this special session with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices jumping 0.68 percent and 1.03 percent, respectively.

Sectors and stocks

Most sectoral indices were also positive in today's deals. Nifty Auto rallied the most, 1.24 percent on the back of strong auto sales in the festive season. It was followed by Nifty Realty, Nifty Oil & Gas, and Nifty PSU Bank, which climbed 0.96 percent, 0.84 percent, and 0.79 percent, respectively. Nifty Metal also advanced 0.68 percent while Nifty Bank, Nifty Fin Services, Nifty Pharma, Nifty FMCG over 0.25 percent higher. Nifty IT was the only index in the red, down 0.02 percent.

M&M, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, NTPC, and Axis Bank were the top gainers on the Sensex. Meanwhile, only 3 stocks in the index were in the red - Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, and ICICI Bank.

Meanwhile, on Nifty, M&M, ONGC, Adani Ports, BEL, and Tata Motors were the top gainers, up over 1 percent each while Dr Reddy's, HCL Tech, Britannia, Tech Mahindra and Adani Enterprises were the top losers.

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) surged over 3 percent on both indices, becoming top gainer during the special Muhurat trading session on Friday, following the company's record-breaking SUV sales in October 2024. M&M achieved its highest-ever domestic SUV sales, delivering 54,504 vehicles, marking a robust 25 percent year-on-year growth in the SUV segment. The company's total sales volume, including exports, hit a record high of 96,648 units.

First Published:1 Nov 2024, 07:14 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsMuhurat Trading 2024: Nifty50, Sensex end higher for the 7th straight Muhurat session; Nifty Auto gains over 1%

