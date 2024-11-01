On November 1, 2024, Indian markets rose for the seventh consecutive Muhurat trading session, with Sensex up 335.06 points and Nifty rising 94.20 points. M&M led gains with a 3% surge after record SUV sales, while broader markets outperformed benchmarks.

Muhurat Trading 2024: Indian markets ended higher in the special session on Friday, November 1, 2024, rising for the seventh straight Muhurat trading session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian markets ended higher in the special session on Friday, November 1, 2024, rising for the seventh straight Muhurat trading session.

The Sensex ended 335.06 points higher or 0.42 percent at 79,724.12 while the Nifty rose 99 points or 0.41 percent to settle at 24,304.35. In the 2023 Muhurat session, the indices rose over half a percent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, broader markets outperformed Nifty benchmarks in this special session with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices jumping 0.68 percent and 1.03 percent, respectively.

Sectors and stocks Most sectoral indices were also positive in today's deals. Nifty Auto rallied the most, 1.24 percent on the back of strong auto sales in the festive season. It was followed by Nifty Realty, Nifty Oil & Gas, and Nifty PSU Bank, which climbed 0.96 percent, 0.84 percent, and 0.79 percent, respectively. Nifty Metal also advanced 0.68 percent while Nifty Bank, Nifty Fin Services, Nifty Pharma, Nifty FMCG over 0.25 percent higher. Nifty IT was the only index in the red, down 0.02 percent.

M&M, Adani Ports, Tata Motors, NTPC, and Axis Bank were the top gainers on the Sensex. Meanwhile, only 3 stocks in the index were in the red - Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, and ICICI Bank. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, on Nifty, M&M, ONGC, Adani Ports, BEL, and Tata Motors were the top gainers, up over 1 percent each while Dr Reddy's, HCL Tech, Britannia, Tech Mahindra and Adani Enterprises were the top losers.