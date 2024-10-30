Muhurat Trading 2024: Puneet Sharma suggests ‘butterfly’ options strategy to minimize risk; IT, FMCG among key sectors

Muhurat Trading 2024: Muhurat Trading is more than just a trading session—it's a ritual of optimism. The one-hour session, steeped in tradition, typically attracts low volumes and less volatility, making it a great opportunity for tactical positioning rather than frenzied trading. Puneet Sharma- CEO and Fund Manager at Whitespace Alpha suggests the ‘butterfly options strategy’ for minimizing risk and follow a smart, tactical positioning for the Muhurat Trading session.

“So, while the markets may be playing it cool, the savvy investor can still have some fun with strategic moves like the butterfly option strategy. While markets are in a corrective phase, it’s the perfect time to play it smart, not aggressive,” said Sharma.

"Enter the Butterfly Strategy. Now, here’s where things get interesting. The butterfly options strategy is an ideal fit for this session. Think of it as a calculated dance where you’re limiting your risk but still positioning yourself for some upside," added Sharma.

Here’s the structure of Puneet Sharma's butterfly strategy:

• Buy one call option with a lower strike.

• Sell two call options at the middle strike.

• Buy one call option with a higher strike.

This setup lets you profit if the market stays stable, which is highly likely during Muhurat Trading. It’s like flying under the radar, staying within a well-defined range while minimizing your downside risk.

Why This Strategy?

1. Low Volatility, High Precision: Muhurat Trading is not the time for big moves, and that’s where the butterfly spread excels. You’re betting on the market staying within a range, which is typically the case during this session. It’s like planning a party where you already know most guests won’t make a scene!

2. Limited Risk, Defined Reward: The beauty of this strategy is that your risk is capped. You know exactly what you’re putting on the table, and in exchange, you get a defined reward if the market stays where you expect it.

3. Time Decay Works for You: Options are all about timing, and during this short session, theta decay (time decay) is your friend. The sold options will lose value quickly, adding to your potential gains without much effort. It’s like letting time work its magic while you sit back and enjoy.

The Big Picture