Muhurat Trading 2024: In the wake of the Diwali 2024 festival, trading activities at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Exchange (NSE) will remain closed today. Therefore, there will be no action in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment today. However, the one-hour Muhurat Trading 2024 Session will occur on Friday from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. As making fresh investments during Muhurat Trading sessions is considered auspicious, Hensex Securities has recommended nine stocks to buy today: SBI, KEI Industries, ITC, Yatharth Hospital, Gravita India, Skippers, Nuvama Wealth Management, Paytm, and India Glycols.

Stocks to buy on Muhurat Trading 2024 1] SBI: The brokerage has suggested buying SBI shares at ₹822 for the target of ₹1000 during Samvat 2081.

On fundamentals that may fuel SBI share price in Samvat 2081, Hensex Securities said, "The company has seen consistent sales growth and profit growth in the last eight quarters. Net income is expected to grow by 9.6% in FY25."

2] KEI Industries: The stock is currently around ₹4,000 apiece, and the brokerage expects KEI Industries' share price to touch ₹5,500 to ₹5,700 during Samvat 2081.

On fundamentals that may fuel KEI Industries' share price in Samvat 2081, Hensex Securities said, "KEII reported strong growth of 17% YoY during 2QFY25. The development was mainly led by HT and LT cables, which grew by 32% YoY during the quarter. Revenue grew by ~17% YoY to ₹22.8 bn. 1HFY25 revenue grew by 16.4% YoY to ₹43.4 bn. EBIT margin stood at 10.5% versus 10.8% in 2QFY24. EBITDA grew by 8.2% YoY to ₹2.2 bn.

3] ITC: The FMCG stock is around ₹490 apiece, and the brokerage expects the ITC share price to touch ₹600 apiece during Samvat 2081.

On fundamentals that may fuel ITC share price in Samvat 2081, Hensex Securities said, "ITC's Q2FY25 exhibited a resilient revenue growth performance with a stable performance across segments with cigarettes volumes growth trajectory stable at ~3% YoY, despite calibrated price hikes to navigate cost inflation. Revenue grew 17% YoY, led by growth in the hotels business (+12% YoY), agribusiness (+47% YoY) and continued performance in the cigarette business (+7% YoY and ~8% 2Y CAGR) with improving volume growth trajectory (~3% YoY) vs ~2.5% in Q1FY25. FMCG revenue growth trajectory remains stable despite muted demand conditions (+5% YoY and +8% 2Y CAGR)."

4] Yatharth Hospital: The stock is currently trading around ₹660, and it is one of Hensex Securities's Samvat 2081 picks. The brokerage expects Yatharth Hospital's share price to touch ₹825 to ₹850 apiece during Samvat 2081.

On fundamentals that may fuel Yatharth Hospital's share price during Samvat 2081, Hensex Securities said, "The company's ARPOB in Q1FY25 was increased by 9% YOY to ₹30,551. Occupancy levels improved to 61% in Q1 FY25, compared to 51% in Q1 FY24; Faridabad Hospital achieved 13% occupancy in the first full month of operations. Yatharth has increased his share of super specialities & introduced oncology and robotics to drive ARPOB improvement. To improve the payor mix, the company focuses on growing self-payors, private insurance and international business."

5] India Glycols: The stock is currently available for around ₹1,200, and the brokerage has given a target of ₹1,750 to ₹1,800 apiece during Samvat 2081. This means India Glycols' share price may ascend to 50 per cent during Samvat 2081.

On fundamentals that may fuel India Glycols share price during Samvat 2081, Hensex Securities said, "India Glycols (IGLY) registered a 41% YoY growth in net revenue, 26% YoY in EBIDTA and 18% YoY rise in consolidated PAT in Q1FY25. The BSPC segment reported a strong 57% YoY growth in net revenue to ₹632 crore on the back of a 268% YoY surge in revenues from bio-fuels to ₹239 crore. On a QoQ basis, the biofuels reported a 30% growth in revenues, but the overall BSPC segment remained flat due to a 10% fall in revenues from the other products."

6] Paytm: The stock is available at around ₹758 apiece, and the brokerage believes that Paytm share price may touch ₹1,000 apiece during Samvat 2081.

On fundamentals that may fuel Paytm share price during Samvat 2081, Hensex Securities said, "Total revenue has grown from ₹7,990 Crore in FY 2023 to ₹9,978 Crore in FY 2024, growing at 25% YoYThe increased adoption of payments use-cases has resulted in company's Monthly Transacting Users (MTU) growing 16% YoY to 9.6 crore in FY 2024 from 8.2 crore in FY 2023. The lending partners disbursed loans of ₹52,390 Cr in FY 2024, a growth of 48% YoY from ₹35,378 Cr in FY 2023. Of the total disbursed loan value, ₹25,264 Crore were disbursals from Postpaid loans, which have now been paused."

7] Skippers: The stock is currently available at around ₹543 apiece, and the brokerage expects this stock to reach ₹725 to ₹740 apiece in Samvat 2081.

On fundamentals that may fuel Skippers' share price during Samvat 2081, Hensex Securities said, "Skipper's performance in last 1-2 years reflects pick up in domestic and international T&D capex cycle, enhanced EPC capabilities in infra and T&D and strong volume growth in PVC pipes. Skipper's capacity utilisation had shot up sharply in FY24 (to ~70%) as the engineering products business saw robust growth (revenue growth of 46% in FY24). The company expects utilisation to reach 90% by FY25, with further plans to double the capacity in the next 3-4 years. The company's order inflow (engineering + Infra) has grown at a much faster CAGR of 26.3% over FY19-24."

8] Gravita India: The stock is currently available at around ₹2,120 apiece, and the brokerage believes that the share price may touch ₹3.200 apiece during Samvat 2081.

On fundamentals that may fuel Gravita India's share price during Samvat 2081, Hensex Securities said, "Gravita India (GRAVITA) reported revenue growth of ~11% YoY in 2QFY25, led by healthy growth in the lead (up 12% YoY) and aluminium (up 17% YoY) verticals. GRAVITA's pilot project of lithium-ion battery recycling and its first Indian rubber recycling plant in Mundra are progressing well and are in line with the schedule. They will likely be operational by 1HFY26. GRAVITA is steadily increasing its capacity to over 0.5 MMT per annum by FY27."

9] Nuvama Wealth Management: The stock is currently available at around ₹6,980 apiece, and the brokerage has given a target of ₹8,250 for the Nuvama share price in Samvat 2081.

On fundamentals that may fuel Nuvama Wealth share price during Samvat 2081, Hensex Securities said, "Company's Revenue for Q2 FY25 stood at ₹740 Cr, grew by 50% YoY and H1 FY25 at ₹1,407 Cr, grew by 55% YoY. Operating PAT for Q2 FY25 stood at ₹258 Cr, which grew by 77% YoY and H1 FY25 at ₹479 Cr, which grew by 100% YoY—declared an interim dividend of ₹63 per share for the half year ended 30th September 2024. Wealth and Asset Management businesses continue to scale sustainably. Q2 FY25 revenues grew by 24% YoY. Capital Markets business revenue grew by 98% YoY, driven by increased market share and supported by robust market activity."