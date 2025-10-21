Muhurat Trading 2025: 10 things that changed for market overnight- Gift Nifty, US-China trade tensions to gold prices

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open higher on Tuesday for the special Muhurat trading session on account of Diwali 2025, led by upbeat global market cues.

Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market rallied overnight, amid signs of easing US-China trade tensions.

The major Indian stock exchanges - the BSE, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), and the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), NCDEX - will conduct the special Diwali Muhurat trading session today, Tuesday, 21 October 2025, as a tradition to mark the beginning of the new Hindu financial year, Samvat 2082. The Muhurat trading session will be conducted from 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm.

On Monday, the Indian stock market ended higher, extending its rally for the fourth consecutive session.

The Sensex gained 411.18 points, or 0.49%, to close at 84,363.37, while the Nifty 50 settled 133.30 points, or 0.52%, higher at 25,843.15.

“The continued buoyancy in the banking pack, coupled with rotational buying across other sectors, is driving the index higher with each passing session. We recommend maintaining a “buy on dips” approach, focusing on large-cap and quality midcap stocks that are showing consistent relative strength,” said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Also Read | Trade strategy for Muhurat trading 2025: Eight stocks to buy on sell today

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, with the Japanese market indices hitting record highs. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan hit an over four-and-half-year high and was last up 0.94%.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rallied 1.46% to a fresh record, and the Topix also gained 0.48% to hit a record high. South Korea’s Kospi index jumped 1.9%, while the Kosdaq rose 0.52%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rallied 1.17% and CSI 300 was 0.3% higher.

Gift Nifty Today Gift Nifty is closed for trading on Tuesday due to stock market holiday on account of Diwali 2025.

Wall Street US stock market ended higher on Monday, led by gains in finance and technology shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 515.97 points, or 1.12%, to 46,706.58, while the S&P 500 gained 71.12 points, or 1.07%, to 6,735.13. The Nasdaq Composite closed 310.57 points, or 1.37%, higher at 22,990.54.

Apple share price jumped 3.94% to hit a record high, while Amazon shares gained 1.61%, Meta stock price rallied 2.13%, Netflix shares surged 3.27% and Alphabet share price gained 1.28%. Nvidia share price fell 0.32% and Tesla stock price rose 1.85%.

US-China Trade Tensions US President Donald Trump said he expects to reach a fair trade deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping and downplayed risks of a clash over the issue of Taiwan.

US-Australia Rare Earth Deal US President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese signed a critical minerals agreement, Reuters reported. A White House statement on the agreement said that the investments would target deposits of critical minerals worth $53 billion.

Apple Share Price Apple share price surged to an all-time high after a strong iPhone sales data. Apple shares jumped 4.2% to $262.9, giving it a market capitalization of about $3.9 trillion and making it the second most valuable company in the world after AI-chip giant Nvidia, Reuters reported. However, Apple share price ended 3.94% higher at $262.24, with a market cap of $3.89 trillion.

Amazon AWS Outage Amazon’s cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), suffered a major global outage on Monday, affecting a wide range of online platforms from social media and gaming to streaming and financial apps. Amazon says the issue has now been “fully mitigated.”

Also Read | Muhurat trading: Kotak Securities lists 7 stocks to buy for Samvat 2082

Gold Prices Gold prices traded higher to hover near all-time highs, amid strong safe-haven demand. Spot gold price rose 0.2% to $4,363.58 per ounce, having hit a record high of $4,381.21 on Monday. US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.5% to $4,379 per ounce.

Crude Oil Prices Crude oil prices fell on concerns about excess supply and risks to demand stemming from US-China trade tensions. Brent crude futures fell 0.56% to $60.66 a barrel, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) contract declined 0.52% to $57.22.

US Dollar The US dollar index was little changed at 98.55. The yen was last 0.1% stronger at 150.61 per dollar, while the offshore yuan was steady at 7.1216 per dollar. Sterling last bought $1.3408, while the euro rose 0.08% to $1.1651.

(With inputs from Reuters)