Muhurat trading 2025: Adani Ports, Reliance to Eternal — Kotak Securities lists seven stocks to buy for Samvat 2082

The Indian domestic market had a muted Samvat 2081, with both benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty — shedding over 1% during this period. Earnings weakness, tariff uncertainty and a series of geopolitical and macro headwinds derailed the Indian market sentiment in the last one year.

The fall was steeper in the broader market as the Nifty Midcap and Smallcap Index underperformed and lost ~5.6% and ~5.4%, respectively.

Domestic brokerage Kotak Securities remains cautiously bullish on the Indian stock market for Samvat 2082. It expects (1) stabilizing earnings, (2) strong growth in earnings of 17.6% in FY27 to ₹1297 and of 14.3% in FY28 to ₹1487 and (3) a steady macro to provide a ‘high’ floor to the market but rich valuations across sectors and stocks and global headwinds to act as a ‘low’ ceiling to the market.

Muhurat trading 2025 Investors are often on the lookout to buy stocks during the one-hour Muhurat trading session that the stock exchanges conduct on Diwali. Since the festival of lights marks the start of the new Samvat year, it is considered auspicious by many to do some token buying.

This year Muhurat trading session will fall on October 21 between 1.45 pm and 2.45 pm.

Stocks to buy in Samvat 2082 As part of their stock ideas for Samvat 2082, Kotak Securities listed seven stocks, including several blue-chip names like Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, and Eternal, among others.

1. Adani Ports | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 1900 The brokerage anticipates strong volume growth in two-thirds of ADSEZ’s port portfolio. It said the East Coast ports are poised for strong growth and a capex boost. The dominant share of volume will come from containers. It further estimates a ₹11,400 crore topline and ₹2800 crore EBITDA in FY29.

2. Acutaas Chemical | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 1780 Acutaas Chemical, a fast-growing producer of pharma intermediates & speciality chemicals, has witnessed a sharp margin expansion amid process improvements and a favourable mix.

The company reiterated guidance for 25% revenue growth with improved margins. Currently, the company's 3 CDMO projects are in discussion and are expected to contribute from Q4 FY26 onwards.

Kotak Sec sees a strong growth outlook, good visibility in pharma, electrolyte and semiconductor segments.

3. Cummins India (KKC) | Add | Target Price: ₹ 4400 KKC has penetrated new markets and raised its new offerings in FY25, said the brokerage, adding that it has meaningful scope for growing its distribution business over time.

It expects KKC to be well-placed to sustain and grow its current 20%+ margin profile. It assumes a 14-15% CAGR in revenue/EBITDA/PAT over FY26-28.

4. Eternal | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 375 The brokerage believes Blinkit’s take rate has room for expansion, with a higher proportion of older stores expected to drive operating leverage. It further expects Blinkit to achieve EBITDA breakeven in H2FY26. The brokerage expects Eternal to deliver a CAGR consolidated revenue of 83% over FY25-28E.

5. ICICI Bank | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 1700 Kotak Securities said that ICICI's return on equity (ROE) at 18% is among the best in the country. It has posted strong PBT performance across all segments. The asset quality shows no signs of stress in the unsecured loan portfolio, while the loan growth is broad and granular, it opined.

6. Mahindra & Mahindra | Buy | Target Price: ₹ 4000 M&M executes well and has maintained a leadership position in all 3 segments, said Kotak Securities.

It expects the tractor segment’s volume growth momentum to continue. Meanwhile, it sees the SUV segment volumes to grow by mid-high teens YoY in FY26E. It further expects LCV segment demand momentum to pick up and profitability to improve in the LCV and tractor segments.

7. Reliance Industries | Add | Target Price: ₹ 1555 RIL plans to double EBITDA to ₹2,11,100 crore by FY27. The RIL’s telecom business IPO is expected to hit the Indian stock market by H1CY26. Meanwhile, for retail business 20%+ revenue CAGR is seen over the next three years.