Muhurat Trading 2025: Check timing, strategy for Indian stock market today on Diwali 2025

Muhurat Trading 2025: The Indian stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, will conduct a special Muhurat trading session today, (Tuesday, October 21). The symbolic trading session is scheduled to take place from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm. For the first time in several decades, the timing has changed from its traditional evening slot to an afternoon session. As India enters Samvat 2082, this change holds both operational and symbolic importance.

In the last ten years, the Nifty 50 index has achieved an average yearly return of roughly 12-15% during these Samvat phases. From Diwali 2024 to Diwali 2025, Indian stock market saw modest gains, with the Nifty 50 index climbing by about 5% and the Sensex rising by approximately 4%.

This performance was relatively lackluster in comparison to earlier years, indicating a time of consolidation amid global uncertainties and domestic challenges, according to experts.

Muhurat trading 2025: Date, time, significance The Muhurat trading session 2025 is scheduled to take place from 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM, marking a change from the usual timings. Typically, this unique hour of trading happens during the evening.

Pre-Open Session: 1:30 PM to 1:45 PM

Main Trading Window: 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM IST

Block Deal / Call Auction & Additional Phases: • Block Deal Session: 1:15 PM to 1:30 PM

• Closing Session: 2:55 PM to 3:05 PM

• Trade Modification/Cut-Off Window: ends by 3:15 PM

Muhurat Trading is viewed as a time of good fortune: many think that trades made during this period lead to luck, wealth, and favorable returns for the entire year. Traditionally, business organizations would conduct Chopda Pujan (the worship of financial accounts) and make their initial trades or symbolic purchases during this time.

In terms of finance, while the markets regard it as an actual trading session (including settlement responsibilities, order books, etc.), the trading volume is usually lower, market directionality can be less pronounced, and many traders approach their activities as symbolic or long-term investments rather than speculative trades.

Muhurat trading 2025 timings

Muhurat Trading Strategy According to Axis Direct, in Samvat 2080, the Nifty 50 and Sensex achieved record highs of 26,277 and 85,978, respectively. However, both indices faced a decline of over 15% during Samvat 2081, creating attractive entry points for long-term investors.

The Nifty 50 and Sensex fell to lows of 21,743 and 71,425; nonetheless, the markets have rallied and consolidated, setting the stage for the next phase of growth. Samvat 2081 was characterized by a period of consolidation and lower performance compared to global peers.

As we enter Samvat 2082, the technical outlook seems stronger, with the Nifty 50 expected to have an upside potential in the range of 26,300 to 27,000, alongside key support levels at 24,500–24,000. Furthermore, a rebound in Midcap and Smallcap stocks is forecasted, which will aid in a stock-specific accumulation strategy.