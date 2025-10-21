Muhurat trading 2025: HDFC Securities recommends Nestle, Canara Bank, Aditya Birla AMC, three other stocks to buy today

The Indian stock market as it moves into Samvat 2082 demonstrates a period of careful optimism along with notable shifts between sectors and fluctuations, influenced by both domestic economic fundamentals and global macroeconomic factors, according to HDFC Securities in its analysis.

Since last Diwali, Indian equity markets have lagged behind most emerging and developed equity markets. While the broader market stayed rather stagnant, certain small- and mid-cap stocks distinguished themselves through impressive gains, demonstrating that niche sectors and firms can achieve significant growth even when larger index movements are subdued.

These dynamic trends exemplify how focused stock selection and sectoral emphasis can yield considerable rewards for savvy investors, even during times characterized by consolidation or flat performance in headline indices, said the brokerage house.

Technical picks for Muhurat Trading in Samvat 2082 from HDFC Securities' analysts Vinay Rajani, Nagaraj Shetti, and Gajendra Prabu include Nestle, South Indian Bank, Canara Bank, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Jindal Stainless, and Motilal Oswal Nifty Realty ETF.

The Indian stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, will conduct a special Muhurat trading session today, (Tuesday, October 21). The symbolic trading session is scheduled to take place from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm.

Muhurat Trading Technical Picks – Samvat 2082

Technical picks - Muhurat Trading in Samvat 2082 from HDFC Securities Nestle India As per the brokerage, Nestle India share price has achieved a breakout of an inverted Head and Shoulders pattern, indicating a bullish reversal formation.

Nestle India share price has been creating higher peaks and higher troughs across all timeframes, which signifies a bullish market trend. The weekly MACD oscillator is maintaining a bullish signal. The overall price structure and pattern appear to be bullish.

South Indian Bank South Indian Bank share price has provided a breakout from a prolonged consolidation phase, indicating that bulls have resumed their momentum. The 100-week EMA has protected the stock price twice from an extended correction.

Canara Bank Canara Bank share price on monthly chart formed a bullish ‘Rising Three Method’ type pattern in last month. Generally, rising three method patterns are considered as a bullish trend continuation patterns, which are formed in middle of a trend. Canara Bank share price has placed on the verge of decisive breakout of crucial hurdle at ₹128-130 levels.

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has broken out from bullish cup and handle pattern on the weekly chart. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC share price breakout is accompanied by jump in volumes. Stock has been trading above all key moving averages.

Jindal Stainless Jindal Stainless share price has broken out from the narrow consolidation pattern on the weekly chart. Primary trend of the stock has been bullish with higher tops and higher bottoms on the weekly charts.

Motilal Oswal Nifty Realty ETF The overall bullish chart pattern of Motilal Oswal Nifty Realty ETF indicates positional buy as per long term perspective.

Samvat 2082 Technical Outlook As stated by HDFC Securities, following the recent low of 24,587, the Nifty 50 has climbed over 1,000 points to reach 25,625. On October 16, 2025, the Nifty 50 successfully broke through the prior swing high of 25,448, leading to a breakout from the symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart, signaling the conclusion of the consolidation phase for the index.

If it maintains levels above 26,600, the index could advance towards long-term resistance levels at 27,347 and 28,000, which correspond to the 123.6% and 138.2% Fibonacci retracements of the significant downturn experienced from 26,277 (the all-time high made in September 2024) to 21,743 (the bottom seen in April 2025).

“The Ratio Chart of Sensex versus Gold has turned extremely oversold on the positional time frame, suggesting a mean reversion is likely any time soon. Our opinion is that Indian equity markets should outperform precious metals in the coming months. Therefore, we advise adopting a strategy to be overweight on equity and underweight in bullions until the next Samvat,” said the brokerage house.