Muhurat Trading 2025 LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 to track Asian markets rally, Nikkei at record; Wall Street gains

Muhurat Trading 2025 LIVE Updates: The Indian stock market is set to hold the special Muhurat trading session today, 21 October 2025, on the occasion of Diwali 2025. The Muhurat trading session is an annual ritual, considered highly auspicious, and marks the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year, or Vikram Samvat.

Muhurat trading session is a symbolic one-hour trading session conducted by the Indian stock exchanges and the commodity exchanges. This year, the BSE, NSE, MCX and NCDEX will mark the start of Samvat 2082.

Muhurat Trading Time

A Block deal session will start at 1:15 pm and will close at 1:45 pm. Thereafter, a pre-open session for IPOs and relisted securities will be done from 1:30 pm to 1:45 pm. After that, a normal Muhurat trading session will start from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm.

The Indian stock market is expected to open higher on Tuesday in the Muhurat trading session amid positive global market cues. Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market rallied overnight.

In the previous session, the Indian stock market ended higher, extending its winning streak for the fourth consecutive session. The Sensex and Nifty 50 gained over half a percent each on Monday.

Stay tuned to our Muhurat Trading 2025 Live Blog for the latest updates.