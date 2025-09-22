Muhurat Trading 2025: NSE to conduct special one-hour trading session on October 21; timings announced — Check here

Muhurat Trading 2025: National Stock Exchange (NSE), on Monday, September 22, announced that it will conduct a one-hour special ‘Muhurat Trading' session on the occasion of Diwali on October 21.

In a departure from the norm, this time the special Muhurat trading session will be held between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm, the stock exchanges said in a circular, as against the evening when it usually takes place.

Muhurat Trading Timing on NSE The circular added that the 15-minute pre-open session will occur from 1.30 pm to 1.45 pm, while the normal trading will begin from 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm.

Here's a look at the other market session timings:

Diwali Muhurat Trading Session on Tuesday, October 21, 2025 Start Time End Time Block Deal Session 13:15 hrs 13:30 hrs Special Pre-open Session (for IPO & Relisted Securities) 13:30 hrs 14:15 hrs Normal Market Open Time (for stocks in special pre-open session) 14:30 hrs 14:45 hrs Call Auction Illiquid Session * 13:50 hrs 14:35 hrs Closing Session 14:55 hrs 15:05 hrs Trade Modification Cut-off Time 13:45 hrs 15:15 hrs

NSE said that all trades executed in this Diwali Muhurat trading session shall result in settlement obligations.

While the stock markets are closed on the occasion of Diwali Laxmi Pujan, exchanges conduct a symbolic trading session, usually for an hour, to mark the beginning of the new Samvat (financial year as per the Hindu calendar).

Meanwhile, apart from being shut on Diwali, except for the Muhurat trading session, BSE and NSE will also be closed a day after on Wednesday, October 22, on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

What is Muhurat Trading? Even though Muhura Trading is a short, one-hour session, it is conducted with full formality and recorded like any regular trading day.

It's considered a good omen to invest during this time, with many investors buying stocks for long-term holding or as part of a family ritual. Trading is usually light and symbolic on this day, though some traders do take positions based on expectations for the new Samvat year.

Historically, Muhurat trading sessions have often brought positive returns, even if trading volumes remain relatively low. Over the past 16 years, the indices have ended in the green in 13 of these Muhurat trading sessions, showcasing the favourable trend this event often brings.

Last year (2024), the Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 ended the Muhurat Trading session on a strong note. The BSE Sensex closed the special session 335 points, or 0.42%, higher at 79,724, while the Nifty 50 gained 99 points, or 0.41%, to end at 24,304.