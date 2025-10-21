Muhurat trading 2025: Sensex gains 63 points, Nifty 50 settled above 25,850— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market

Muhurat trading 2025: The Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended with nominal gains on the one-hour special trading session, known as Muhurat trading, on Tuesday, October 21. The Sensex closed at 84,426.34, gaining 63 points, or 0.07 per cent, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,868.60, up 25 points, or 0.10 per cent.

While the benchmarks ended with mild gains, the mid and small-cap segments outperformed. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.23 per cent, while the Smallcap index jumped 0.91 per cent.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the Muhurat trading day 1. The market movement The benchmarks ended with little gains on the special trading session, with select heavyweights, such as HDFC Bank, Infosys, and Axis Bank, as the top support.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bharti Airtel ended as the top drags on the Sensex.

The Sensex hit its 52-week high of 84665.44 during the session, while the Nifty 50, too, scaled its new one-year high of 25,934.35.

"Despite lighter volumes and bouts of mild profit booking, the Nifty 50 maintained its footing well above key short-term supports, underscoring firm underlying momentum and continued investor confidence," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, observed.

Ponmudi believes the structure remains bullish as long as Nifty sustains above 25,800, with 25,750 acting as immediate support.

"On the downside, 25,600–25,500 serves as a key support band, while a decisive breakout above 26,000–26,300 could lead to fresh lifetime highs. The broader sentiment stays positive, supported by robust Q2 earnings, festive liquidity, and steady foreign institutional inflows," said Ponmudi.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index today Cipla (up 1.58 per cent), Bajaj Finserv (up 1.18 per cent), and Infosys (up 0.69 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank (down 0.98 per cent), ICICI Bank (down 0.65 per cent), and Asian Paints (down 0.64 per cent) ended as the top losers in the index. Overall, 25 stocks ended lower in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today Most sectoral indices ended in the green. Nifty Media (up 0.56 per cent), Metal (up 0.40 per cent), and Pharma (up 0.34 per cent) closed with decent gains.

However, Nifty Realty (down 0.09 per cent) and PSU Bank (down 0.06 per cent) ended in the red.

The Nifty Bank index slipped 0.04 per cent, while the Financial Services index rose 0.11 per cent.

5. Most active counters in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (19.5 crore shares), The South Indian Bank (5.5 crore shares), and Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund (4 crore shares) were the most active counters in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. Over 90 stocks hit upper circuits As many as 93 stocks, including V2 Retail, SML Isuzu, Megasoft, and Parsvnath Developers, hit their upper circuits in intraday trade on the NSE.

7. 15 stocks jump over 15% on BSE Silicon Rental Solutions, Mafatlal Industries, Hindustan Appliances, SBL Infratech, and Triveni Enterprises were among the 15 stocks that jumped by more than 15 per cent on the BSE.

8. Advance-decline ratio Out of 4,178 stocks traded on the BSE, 3,023 advanced, while 954 declined. Some 201 stocks remained unchanged.

9. Over 170 stocks hit 52-week highs As many as 174 stocks, including Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Cipla, Bank of India, and Indian Bank, hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

10. Over 40 stocks hit 52-week lows Hindustan Motors, Ganesh Consumer Products, Digicontent, Chemfab Alkalis, and Biofil Chemicals were among the 42 stocks that hit their 52-week lows on the BSE.

