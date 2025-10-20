Muhurat Trading 2025 stock picks: Sumeet Bagadia recommends five shares to buy on Samvat 2082

Muhurat Trading 2025 stock picks: Festive cheer is visible on Dalal Street as the Indian stock market's benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty — have rallied nearly 3% in the last four sessions, which puts them just 2% away from all-time highs.

Analysts are hopeful that in tomorrow's Muhurat trading session, too, the benchmark indices will continue their winning streak and extend it to the eighth consecutive year. Muhurat trading will take place on Tuesday, October 21.

Muhurat trading 2025: Date and time While the Indian stock market will be shut for trading on account of Diwali Laxmi Pujan tomorrow, investors will have a one-hour special window to participate in the Muhurat trade. As Diwali marks the start of the new year as per the Hindu calendar, investors often participate in the token trading session.

Muhurat trading is considered an auspicious time to invest in the market. Investors generally buy shares for the long term. This year, Muhurat trading will take place from 1.45 to 2.45 pm.

Muhurat trading 2025 timings

Stock market outlook Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said the Indian stock market mood has turned positive as the Nifty 50 index has decisively broken above the 25,500 hurdle.

"The 50-stock index has further extended its gains and closed above 25,700, signalling that the key benchmark index is heading towards the 26,000 and 26,300 levels, respectively," he added.

Commenting on the Muhurat trading strategies, he suggested that investors can consider looking at those stocks that are displaying strength on technical charts.

Sumeet Bagadia's Muhurat Trading 2025 stock picks Bagadia has shared five stock ideas for Muhurat trading tomorrow, namely Zota Health Care, Bharat Seats, Marathon Nextgen Realty, HLE Glascoat and Acutaas Chemicals.

1. Zota Health Care: Buy at ₹1563 | Target: ₹1680 | Stop loss: ₹1510

2. Bharat Seats: Buy at ₹223.7 | Target: ₹240 | Stop loss: ₹215

3. Marathon Nextgen Realty: Buy at ₹663 | Target: ₹710 | Stop loss: ₹640

4. HLE Glascoat: Buy at ₹526 | Target: ₹565 | Stop loss: ₹507

5. Acutaas Chem: Buy at ₹1763 | Target: ₹1888 | Stop loss: ₹1700