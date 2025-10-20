Muhurat trading 2025 strategy: ICICI Bank, L&T, among four stocks to buy on Samvat 2082

The Indian stock market will hold a special trading session on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, to mark the occasion of Diwali. Known as the Muhurat trading session, this annual ritual is considered highly auspicious by market participants.

Advertisement

On this day, investors engage in trading to celebrate the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year, or Samvat, with the belief that buying equities during this period brings prosperity.

Muhurat trading is a symbolic one-hour session conducted by the Indian exchanges. This year, both the BSE and NSE will mark the start of Samvat 2082 with Muhurat trading scheduled between 1:45 pm and 2:45 pm.

Analysts recommend investors to buy stocks with strong fundamentals for long-term investment perspective during this Muhurat trading session.

“On this auspicious day of trading one should pick long term names which will be proxy to India’s growth names. The coming year will put India in direction towards self reliance irrespective of outcomes on US tariffs. Indian markets have already shown its ability to withstand external shocks, be it tariffs, wars, or even temporary earnings slowdown,” said Palak Shah, Vice President - Institutional Sales, PL Capital.

Advertisement

He noted that India’s GDP growth is one of the best in the world and listed companies are diversified enough to capture this growth in terms of earnings, unlike other developed names where the biggest focus is AI capex.

Muhurat Trading Session 2025 Details

On the domestic front, the combination of the Reserve Bank of India’s repo rate cut, GST rate cuts, and personal income tax relief is expected to provide a significant boost to consumption. These measures are likely to drive a revival in corporate earnings, with growth projected to return to low double digits from the December 2025 quarter and accelerate further through FY27 and FY28.

Advertisement

Shah has recommended four ‘quality’ stocks to buy on Muhurat trading session. Here are the stock picks:

Stocks to buy on Muhurat Trading Session 2025 > Kotak Mahindra Bank

> ICICI bank

> Larsen & Toubro

> Britannia Industries