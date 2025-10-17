Muhurat Trading 2025: When will BSE, NSE conduct special trading session — Monday or Tuesday?

Muhurat Trading 2025: While India will celebrate Diwali this year on Monday, October 20, the token market trading session for the Indian stock market will not occur on the same day.
In fact, Dalal Street will be open for normal trading hours on Monday, i.e. from 9 am to 3.30 pm. And it is only on Tuesday that the auspicious Muhurat trading session of an hour will take place.
According to the circular on the exchanges, the Muhurat trading is slated to take place on Tuesday, October 21 and not on Monday, October 20. On this day, the Indian stock market will remain closed except for the one-hour trading session.
In a departure from the trend, this year's Muhurat trading session will take place from 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm. Generally, the special session is held in the evening.
According to the circular, a 15-minute pre-open session will occur from 1.30 pm to 1.45 pm, while the normal trading will begin from 1.45 pm.
|Session
|Start Time
|End Time
|Block Deal Session
|13:15 hrs
|13:30 hrs
|Special Pre-open Session (for IPO & Relisted Securities)
|13:30 hrs
|14:15 hrs
|Normal Market Open Time (for stocks in special pre-open)
|14:30 hrs
|14:45 hrs
|Call Auction Illiquid Session *
|13:50 hrs
|14:35 hrs
|Closing Session
|14:55 hrs
|15:05 hrs
|Trade Modification Cut-off Time
|13:45 hrs
|15:15 hrs
Source: NSE
Investors must note that all trades executed during the Diwali Muhurat trading session shall result in settlement obligations.
Meanwhile, apart from being shut on Diwali, October 21, except for the Muhurat trading session, the Indian stock exchanges will also observe a holiday on Wednesday, October 22, on account of Diwali Balipratipada.
Muhurat trading is a special one-hour session that is conducted like any other trading day with full formality
Investors often participate in this token trading session as it is considered a good omen to invest during this time, with Diwali marking the start of a new Samvat year. Trading volumes during Muhurat trading are usually light.
Many investors buy stocks on this day for long-term holding or as part of a family ritual.
According to historical data, Nifty 50 has consistently closed in positive territory during the last five Muhurat trading sessions (2020–2024), delivering returns in the range of 0.40% to 0.90% on each occasion.
This year, too, led by a blend of supportive technical indicators and improving fundamentals, overall market sentiment remains optimistic.
The Union Budget 2025–26’s announcement of zero income tax for individuals earning up to Rs. 1 lakh per month, coupled with the government’s move to rationalise the four-tier GST structure into two primary slabs, underscores a strong policy focus on stimulating domestic consumption, said Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP -Research & Advisory, Master Capital Services. Consequently, consumption-oriented stocks are expected to stay in focus, he added.
From a technical perspective, the broader outlook for the Nifty 50 remains constructive, and the “buy-on-dips” strategy is likely to prevail, he opined. Any corrective move towards the 25000–24800 zone could offer an opportunity to initiate fresh long positions, with initial upside targets placed around 25650–25700 levels, Kant advised.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.