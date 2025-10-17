Muhurat Trading 2025: When will BSE, NSE conduct special trading session — Monday or Tuesday?

Muhurat Trading 2025: While India will celebrate Diwali this year on Monday, October 20, the token market trading session for the Indian stock market will not occur on the same day.

Advertisement

In fact, Dalal Street will be open for normal trading hours on Monday, i.e. from 9 am to 3.30 pm. And it is only on Tuesday that the auspicious Muhurat trading session of an hour will take place.

Muhurat trading 2025: Time, data and other details According to the circular on the exchanges, the Muhurat trading is slated to take place on Tuesday, October 21 and not on Monday, October 20. On this day, the Indian stock market will remain closed except for the one-hour trading session.

In a departure from the trend, this year's Muhurat trading session will take place from 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm. Generally, the special session is held in the evening.

According to the circular, a 15-minute pre-open session will occur from 1.30 pm to 1.45 pm, while the normal trading will begin from 1.45 pm.

Advertisement

Session Start Time End Time Block Deal Session 13:15 hrs 13:30 hrs Special Pre-open Session (for IPO & Relisted Securities) 13:30 hrs 14:15 hrs Normal Market Open Time (for stocks in special pre-open) 14:30 hrs 14:45 hrs Call Auction Illiquid Session * 13:50 hrs 14:35 hrs Closing Session 14:55 hrs 15:05 hrs Trade Modification Cut-off Time 13:45 hrs 15:15 hrs

Source: NSE

Investors must note that all trades executed during the Diwali Muhurat trading session shall result in settlement obligations.

Meanwhile, apart from being shut on Diwali, October 21, except for the Muhurat trading session, the Indian stock exchanges will also observe a holiday on Wednesday, October 22, on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

What is Muhurat trading? Muhurat trading is a special one-hour session that is conducted like any other trading day with full formality

Investors often participate in this token trading session as it is considered a good omen to invest during this time, with Diwali marking the start of a new Samvat year. Trading volumes during Muhurat trading are usually light.

Also Read | Diwali stock picks: 15 Muhurat trading picks by Choice Equity Broking

Many investors buy stocks on this day for long-term holding or as part of a family ritual.

Advertisement

How does market react on Muhurat trading days? According to historical data, Nifty 50 has consistently closed in positive territory during the last five Muhurat trading sessions (2020–2024), delivering returns in the range of 0.40% to 0.90% on each occasion.

This year, too, led by a blend of supportive technical indicators and improving fundamentals, overall market sentiment remains optimistic.

Muhurat trading strategy The Union Budget 2025–26’s announcement of zero income tax for individuals earning up to Rs. 1 lakh per month, coupled with the government’s move to rationalise the four-tier GST structure into two primary slabs, underscores a strong policy focus on stimulating domestic consumption, said Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP -Research & Advisory, Master Capital Services. Consequently, consumption-oriented stocks are expected to stay in focus, he added.

Advertisement

Also Read | From earnings revival to rate cut: 5 expectations in Samvat 2082

From a technical perspective, the broader outlook for the Nifty 50 remains constructive, and the “buy-on-dips” strategy is likely to prevail, he opined. Any corrective move towards the 25000–24800 zone could offer an opportunity to initiate fresh long positions, with initial upside targets placed around 25650–25700 levels, Kant advised.