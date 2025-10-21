Muhurat Trading 2025: Why BSE, NSE are conducting the special trading session in the afternoon this year?

Muhurat trading 2025: The Indian stock market is set to enter Samvat 2082 with optimism that the worst is behind and bulls are ready to take charge. The Sensex and the Nifty 50 are at their 52-week highs and just about 2 per cent below their all-time highs.

With expectations of an earnings revival, rate cuts in the US and India, and a favourable domestic macro backdrop, experts expect the Indian stock market to deliver healthy returns in Samvat 2082.

The BSE and the NSE, like every year, conduct a one-hour special trading session, called Muhurat trading, on the occasion of Diwali on Tuesday, October 21.

However, this year's Muhurat trading session will take place in the afternoon, from 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm, unlike the historical practice when Muhurat trading would take place in the evening, usually around 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm.

Why is Muhurat trading session in the afternoon this year? This year, the pre-open session will take place from 1:30 pm to 1:45 pm and the main trading will take place from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm. Closing session is from 2:55 pm to 3:05 pm.

Brokerage firm SAMCO Securities pointed out there seems to be four key reasons reasons why for the first time in many decades, the Muhurat trading timing has shifted from the familiar evening slot to an afternoon window.

1. Operational and regulatory convenience: According to the brokerage firm, afternoon scheduling may not only reduce logistical burdens, but also simplify interfacing with regular exchange systems, operations, and settlement processes.

2. Investor convenience: The brokerage firm said that the afternoon hours may might make participation easier for those adhering to Diwali rituals later in the day.

3. Global alignment: An earlier session may make it easier for non-resident Indians (NRIs) or foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to participate, offering overlap with their time zones, said the brokerage firm.

4. Astrological alignment: SAMCO said the new timing might be better aligned with auspicious muhurats based on astrological calendars.

The implications of the change in Muhurat trading timing The change in the timing of special trading this year may affect market participation as investors accustomed to evening participation will need plan accordingly. Some investors might be excluded if they prioritise evening rituals or commitments, said SAMCO.

Moreover, a shift in timing also injects some sense of uncertainty.

"Afternoon trading may see different liquidity profiles (overlapping with regular sessions earlier), and volatility may behave differently compared to past evening windows," said the brokerage firm.

On the other hand, the changed timings might facilitate better engagement by NRIs in Europe, and the US, who otherwise found evening India sessions inconvenient or outside their trading day.

Additionally, by moving the session earlier, exchanges may be signaling modernisation and flexibility, balancing tradition with contemporary market operations.

