Muhurat trading 2025: With Diwali today, will NSE and BSE hold the special session today or tomorrow?

Muhurat trading 2025: India is celebrating the festival of lights — Diwali — today, October 20. But the question that many investors are seeking an answer to is whether the Muhurat trading session will also occur today or on the pre-determined date of October 21, which is tomorrow.

The Indian stock market has opened for normal trading today, with the benchmark indices BSE and NSE displaying signs of cheer. Sensex and Nifty surged almost 0.7% in intraday deals to a fresh 52-week high.

While the Diwali bonanza is clearly visible on Dalal Street, investors must know that the Muhurat trading will be conducted tomorrow itself on October 21 and not today.

Muhurat trading 2025: Date, time, significance Both BSE and NSE announced the Muhurat trading date as October 21 at the start of the calendar year. This year, despite Diwali being celebrated on October 20, the special one-hour trading session, which coincides with the festival, is being celebrated a day later.

Muhurat trading session 2025 will occur from 1.45 pm to 2.45 pm, in a departure from the trend. Generally, this special one-hour trading session occurs in the evening.

While the markets are generally closed for trading on Diwali, they open just for an hour for this special session. Despite volumes being low, many investors partake in the session to undertake token trading as it is considered a good omen to invest during this time. Generally, investors buy stocks during the Muhurat trade for the long term.

Diwali also marks the start of the new Hindu calendar year, or Samvat, thus also making Muhurat trading an auspicious trade for investors on Dalal Street.

Muhurat trading

Muhurat trading: Historical trend & outlook for the year The market trend on Muhurat trading generally remains positive. History shows that the Nifty 50 index has risen in eight out of the last 10 Muhurat trades.

Amisha Vora, Chairperson and Managing Director, PL Capital, believes that Indian equities are poised to outperform in the new Samvat on the back of by earnings-led recovery. A strong macroeconomic picture also bolsters her positive view. According to Vora, GST reforms, ample liquidity and strong GDP trend underscore the country’s resilient growth narrative.

"The coming year offers investors an opportunity to participate in India’s next leg of compounding, driven by revival in corporate earnings and broad-based economic expansion,” she added.