Muhurat trading 2026: 80% to 90% — will Sensex, Nifty improve decadal strike rate on ceremonial Diwali session?

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026 guide: After a strong rally over seven straight sessions, the Indian stock market is set for the ceremonial Muhurat Trading session on Diwali, i.e., 8 November 2026. The Muhurat Trading session 2026 will begin at 2:20 PM and end at 3:30 PM. Ahead of the special session on Sunday, investors and market observers are busy guessing whether the key indices Nifty 50, Sensex and Bank Nifty will maintain their track record and end higher on Sunday's special session or not.

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According to data available on HDFC Sky, from 2006 to 2025, the Nifty 50 index closed lower than its previous close on just five occasions: 2007, 2009, 2012, 2016, and 2017. The 50-stock index has been finishing higher since 2018. The 30-stock index Sensex finished lower on just four occasions: 2007, 2012, 2016, and 2017. So, in the last ten years, both Nifty 50 and Sensex have ended higher for the last eight straight sessions, and the key indices have ended higher on 8 out of 10 Muhurat Trading sessions in the last 10 years. This means the decadal strike rate for both the Sensex and the Nifty is 80%, and market observers expect it to rise to 90%.

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026: Will the rally continue? Whether this winning streak for the last eight years would continue on the ceremonial Muhurat Trading 2026 session on Diwali 2026 date, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “The broader bias remains positive, although some profit booking or consolidation may follow the sharp rally.”

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Expecting a positive Muhurat Trading session 2026 on Sunday, Ganesh Dongre, AVP — Equity Research at Anand Rathi, said, “During Muhurat Trading sessions, buying takes more during the early session and profit-booking triggers at the end of the session. This means we can expect the key indices to open with an upside gap and end below their opening levels. However, chances are high for the Nifty 50 and Sensex to end higher as global market sentiment is supportive.”

Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi said that Brent Crude oil has slipped below $100 per barrel, and the US bond market is also witnessing profit-booking after following weakness in the US dollar after the US midterm Election Results. So, both domestic and global triggers suggest a positive Muhurat Sunday, 8 November 2026.

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Diwali Muhurat Trading: Key levels for Sensex, Nifty Expecting the bull trend to extend on the Diwali Muhurat Trading 2026 session, Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking said, “Immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is placed at 24,800–24,850, while resistance is seen around 25,130–25,200. RSI jumped to 78.55, indicating strong bullish momentum but also an overbought market condition. PCR at 1.30 reflects positive derivatives positioning.”

The Eliot Wave Expert of India said that it would be interesting to see by how much gap, the Nifty 50 opens on Sunday's Muhurat trading. If it opens and sustains above 25,200, it could be good news for Monday's session as well.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research at Kotak Neo, said, "As long as the market is trading above the same, bullish sentiment is likely to continue. On the higher side, the rally could continue till 25200-25300/81500-81800."

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).