Muhurat Trading 2026: Dalal Street defies global gloom — What lies ahead for Sensex, Nifty 50 in Samvat 2083?

Indian equities head into the Muhurat Trading session on a strong footing, with the Nifty 50 and Sensex extending their winning streak to seven consecutive sessions ahead of the start of Samvat 2083. The rally culminated in a sharp surge on Friday, when the Nifty 50 reclaimed the 25,000 mark for the first time since February, rising 2.01% to close at 25,030.

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The Sensex jumped 1,718 points, or 2.17%, to settle at 81,028. Both benchmarks recorded their strongest weekly gains since February 2021. Experts believe renewed foreign investor buying and strong domestic liquidity have bolstered sentiment, keeping the near-term outlook constructive. However, persistent global uncertainties remain a key factor influencing market direction in the new Samvat year.

The NSE and BSE will hold the special Muhurat Trading session today, Sunday, 8 November, from 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM IST.

Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, said Muhurat Trading dates back to 1957, when the Bombay Stock Exchange first introduced the special session. The NSE subsequently adopted the tradition in 1992. Rooted in the age-old practice of opening new account books on Diwali to invite prosperity, the session carries considerable cultural significance, although its impact on broader market movements is generally modest. Historical trends indicate that markets have delivered average gains of around 0.5% in years when Muhurat Trading ended on a positive note, he said.

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Ponmudi noted that Indian markets enter Samvat 2083 on a strong footing, with historical trends offering further encouragement. Over the past 10 Muhurat Trading sessions, from 2016 to 2025, the Nifty and Sensex closed higher on eight occasions, declining only in 2016 and 2017. The Nifty has also ended every Muhurat session in positive territory since 2018. He said that while global investors remain cautious amid uncertainty surrounding the AI trade, domestic investors have continued to demonstrate confidence by buying into market declines.

India's growth outlook Indian equities enter Samvat 2083 amid global uncertainty, but India's resilient economic fundamentals could provide a strong foundation for a sustained market recovery, according to Kedia Advisory.

The brokerage expects the country's growth momentum to remain robust, with real GDP projected to expand by 7.1% in FY27 and 7% in FY28, based on the RBI's October 2026 projections. Investment activity is expected to remain a key growth driver, with gross fixed capital formation forecast to rise by around 8.5% in FY27, while private consumption is projected to grow by 6.9%, according to professional forecasters.

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Kedia Advisory believes government infrastructure spending, manufacturing investments, improved logistics, and rising domestic consumption could create opportunities across capital goods, banking, construction, automobiles, and industrials.

While geopolitical tensions, volatile crude oil prices, shifting US interest-rate expectations and stretched global AI valuations remain key risks, the brokerage maintains a positive outlook on Indian equities. It sees the Nifty 50 potentially advancing towards 27,100–27,500 in Samvat 2083, provided earnings growth and macroeconomic stability sustain the recovery.

Samvat 2083 Trading Strategy According to Kedia Advisory, Indian equities enter Samvat 2083 on a resilient footing despite heightened uncertainty across global markets. The brokerage noted that the Nifty 50, which closed at 25,030 on 7 November after gaining 8.58% during the week, has structural support in the 22,000–22,180 range, where buying interest has emerged repeatedly.

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However, the index faces a major hurdle at 26,325–26,375, a zone that coincides with previous market peaks. Kedia Advisory has set a Samvat 2083 objective of 27,100–27,500, although it considers this upside conditional on earnings growth and macroeconomic stability supporting the recovery.

The brokerage remains positive on the market and recommends a buy-on-declines strategy, with disciplined accumulation rather than chasing sharp rallies. It cited India's estimated 7% GDP growth, healthier corporate balance sheets and a strong domestic investor base as key strengths, while geopolitical tensions, volatile crude oil prices, shifting US rate expectations and stretched AI valuations remain important global headwinds.

Nifty 50 technical outlook On the technical front, Ponmudi said the Nifty 50 has decisively broken out of its previous consolidation range and closed firmly above the psychological 25,000 mark. Immediate resistance is placed at 25,150–25,200, followed by 25,500. A sustained move above these levels could open the way towards 25,800–26,000. On the downside, the index has support in the 24,800–24,600 zone, which has attracted fresh buying interest during the recent rally.

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While momentum remains firmly positive after the strong weekly advance, Ponmudi cautioned that the sharp pace of the rally could trigger selective profit-booking at elevated levels. Investors should therefore watch for possible volatility even during the relatively short Muhurat Trading session.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.