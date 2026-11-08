Muhurat Trading 2026 Diwali Session Opening Bell: How Sensex, Nifty is performing on special day; check gainers, losers

Muhurat Trading 2026: Indian stock markets opened on a positive note during the special Muhurat trading session on Sunday, November 8, marking the beginning of Samvat 2083. The benchmark indices extended their gains during the session, with the Sensex rising over 400 points and the Nifty 50 moving further above the 25,000 mark.

Advertisement

Broader markets also traded higher, with smallcap stocks outperforming the frontline indices.

The Sensex opened 271 points higher at 81,299.34, while the Nifty 50 began the session 40 points up at 25,070.45 against their previous closes. Buying momentum subsequently lifted the Sensex to an intraday high of 81,442.11, up 414 points, while the Nifty 50 climbed 101 points to touch 25,131.85.

Among the broader indices, the Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.07%, while the Nifty Smallcap index advanced 0.7%, outperforming the benchmark indices.

The age-old tradition involves a short one-hour trading session marked by low volumes. This coincides with Lakshmi Puja across several parts of the country during the festival of lights.

Muhurat Trading 2026: Top gainers and losers Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki and Bharat Electronics (BEL) were among the top gainers on the Sensex during the special trading session.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Infosys, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), IndiGo and NTPC featured among the leading laggards.

The stronger performance of the smallcap index compared with the benchmark indices indicated relatively better momentum in the broader market during the Muhurat session.

All sectoral indices opened in the green, with Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma jumping more than 1% each to lead gains during the Muhurat Trading session.

Muhurat Trading 2026: NSE, BSE session timings Indian stock and commodity markets held a special Muhurat trading session on Sunday to mark Diwali and the beginning of Samvat 2083.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) announced the schedule for the special equity market session, while the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) issued separate timings for commodity trading.

Advertisement

According to the NSE and BSE circulars, the block deal window operated from 1:50 pm to 2:05 pm. This was followed by the pre-open session from 2:05 pm to 2:17 pm, covering order entry, matching and trade confirmation.

Continuous trading on both exchanges began at 2:20 pm and was scheduled to continue until 3:30 pm.

Muhurat Trading 2026: Closing auction and post-market session Both exchanges also scheduled a closing auction process, beginning with the transition from continuous trading at 3:15 pm and concluding by 3:50 pm.

The post-closing session was scheduled from 3:50 pm to 4:00 pm. Additionally, the BSE set the trade modification window from 2:20 pm to 4:15 pm.

The special session marked the start of Samvat 2083, the new Hindu accounting year, during which investors traditionally make token investments as part of Diwali celebrations.

Advertisement

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.