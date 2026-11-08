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Muhurat Trading 2026 Diwali Session Opening Bell: How Sensex, Nifty is performing on special day; check gainers, losers

Indian markets rose during the Diwali Muhurat trading session marking Samvat 2083. The Sensex gained over 400 points and the Nifty 50 climbed above 25,100, while smallcaps outperformed. Tata Steel and Sun Pharma led gainers; M&M and Infosys were among the laggards.

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Pranati Deva
Published8 Nov 2026, 02:37 PM IST
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Muhurat Trading 2026 (AI-generated image for representational purposes)
Muhurat Trading 2026 (AI-generated image for representational purposes)

Muhurat Trading 2026: Indian stock markets opened on a positive note during the special Muhurat trading session on Sunday, November 8, marking the beginning of Samvat 2083. The benchmark indices extended their gains during the session, with the Sensex rising over 400 points and the Nifty 50 moving further above the 25,000 mark.

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Broader markets also traded higher, with smallcap stocks outperforming the frontline indices.

The Sensex opened 271 points higher at 81,299.34, while the Nifty 50 began the session 40 points up at 25,070.45 against their previous closes. Buying momentum subsequently lifted the Sensex to an intraday high of 81,442.11, up 414 points, while the Nifty 50 climbed 101 points to touch 25,131.85.

Among the broader indices, the Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.07%, while the Nifty Smallcap index advanced 0.7%, outperforming the benchmark indices.

The age-old tradition involves a short one-hour trading session marked by low volumes. This coincides with Lakshmi Puja across several parts of the country during the festival of lights.

Muhurat Trading 2026: Top gainers and losers

Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Maruti Suzuki and Bharat Electronics (BEL) were among the top gainers on the Sensex during the special trading session.

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On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Infosys, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), IndiGo and NTPC featured among the leading laggards.

The stronger performance of the smallcap index compared with the benchmark indices indicated relatively better momentum in the broader market during the Muhurat session.

All sectoral indices opened in the green, with Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma jumping more than 1% each to lead gains during the Muhurat Trading session.

Muhurat Trading 2026: NSE, BSE session timings

Indian stock and commodity markets held a special Muhurat trading session on Sunday to mark Diwali and the beginning of Samvat 2083.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) announced the schedule for the special equity market session, while the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) issued separate timings for commodity trading.

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According to the NSE and BSE circulars, the block deal window operated from 1:50 pm to 2:05 pm. This was followed by the pre-open session from 2:05 pm to 2:17 pm, covering order entry, matching and trade confirmation.

Continuous trading on both exchanges began at 2:20 pm and was scheduled to continue until 3:30 pm.

Muhurat Trading 2026: Closing auction and post-market session

Both exchanges also scheduled a closing auction process, beginning with the transition from continuous trading at 3:15 pm and concluding by 3:50 pm.

The post-closing session was scheduled from 3:50 pm to 4:00 pm. Additionally, the BSE set the trade modification window from 2:20 pm to 4:15 pm.

The special session marked the start of Samvat 2083, the new Hindu accounting year, during which investors traditionally make token investments as part of Diwali celebrations.

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About the Author

Pranati Deva

Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More

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