Muhurat Trading 2026 Diwali stocks to buy for upto 109% upside: BSE, Adani Power, HFCL, TechM - SAMCO's 10 shares | List

Muhurat Trading: Diwali is approaching, and with Muhurat Trading scheduled for tomorrow, investors are preparing to begin Samvat 2083 on an auspicious note.

After a very volatile and tough Samvat 2082, the lesson of the year is simple: concentration hurts, diversification protects. That is the theme of this Muhurat, said brokerage firm Samco Wealth.

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It has identified 10 Indian stocks to buy this Diwali, tomorrow, November 7, during Muhurat Trading across sectors, including power, capital-market infrastructure, information technology, aerospace and defence, telecom, automobiles and music, for investors looking to build their portfolios in the new Samvat.

Here are Samco's recommendations, along with their targets, upside potential and investment rationale. 10 stocks to buy for Samvat 2083 1. Azad Engineering | Rating: Buy | Target: ₹ 5,108 | Upside: 109% Highest upside in the list

Samco has recommended buying Azad Engineering in the range of ₹2,405–2,485, with a one-year target of ₹5,108. The company's order book stood at around ₹6,500 crore, with deliveries spread over five to six years. Management expects revenue to grow by more than 25% annually over the coming years. Demand for gas turbines to power data centres is another growth driver. The stock has corrected around 22% from its recent high and is testing its earlier breakout zone. The recommended stop loss is ₹2,222.

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2. Adani Power | Rating: Buy | Target: ₹ 318.85 | Upside: 69% Samco has set a one-year target of ₹318.85 for Adani Power, recommending buying in the ₹186–192 range. India's largest private-sector thermal power producer reported a 141.5% year-on-year rise in Q2 FY27 consolidated net profit to ₹7,019 crore, while revenue increased 44.5% to ₹19,439 crore. Power sales rose to 26.4 billion units, and plant load factor improved to 70.1%. The stock is consolidating around its 200-day moving average, with support around ₹175–180. The recommended stop loss is ₹162.70.

3. HFCL | Rating: Buy | Target: ₹ 381.10 | Upside: 65% Samco has recommended HFCL for a one-year investment horizon, with a buying range of ₹227–235 and a target of ₹381.10. The telecom equipment maker reported its best-ever quarter in Q2 FY27, with revenue surging 144% to ₹2,542 crore and net profit jumping 448% to ₹394 crore. Its order book increased to ₹28,911 crore, with 64% coming from optical fibre and data-centre interconnect. Management expects revenue growth of at least 80% in FY27. The stop loss is ₹180.25.

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4. Tech Mahindra | Rating: Buy | Target: ₹ 2,904.50 | Upside: 62% Samco has recommended Tech Mahindra for a one-year investment horizon, with a buying range of ₹1,760–1,820 and a target of ₹2,904.50. The IT services company's Q2 FY27 revenue increased 15.6% year-on-year to ₹16,180 crore, while EBIT margin expanded 260 basis points to 14.8%. Net profit rose 32.7% to ₹1,586 crore, and new deal wins stood at $1.02 billion. Its dollar-denominated revenue also makes it a potential beneficiary of rupee depreciation. The recommended stop loss is ₹1,492.80. The target is pre-bonus and will be adjusted for the proposed 1:1 bonus issue.

5. BSE | Rating: Buy | Target: ₹ 5,441 | Upside: 55% Samco has recommended BSE with a one-year target of ₹5,441 and a buying range of ₹3,455–3,565. The exchange reported a 63% increase in Q1 FY27 revenue from operations to ₹1,566 crore, while consolidated net profit rose 62% to around ₹874 crore. Its derivatives business, mutual fund distribution platform and exchange-related services support its growth prospects. The potential listing-related trading activity in NSE shares and possible derivatives contracts could provide another opportunity. The stock has reclaimed its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. The stop loss is ₹2,810.

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6. L&T Technology Services | Rating: Buy | Target: ₹6,013.45 | Upside: 41%

Samco has recommended L&T Technology Services for a six-month investment horizon, with a buying range of ₹4,215–4,345 and a target of ₹6,013.45. The engineering research and development services company reported 12.1% year-on-year revenue growth in Q2 FY27, while EBIT margin expanded to 16.3%. Large deal wins exceeded $200 million, with more than half being AI-related. Its AI-led solutions were generating $120 million annually. The brokerage expects the second half of FY27 to be stronger. It has advised a stop loss of ₹3,308.80.

7. Tips Music | Rating: Buy | Target: ₹ 1,050 | Upside: 34% Samco has recommended Tips Music with a one-year target of ₹1,050 and a buying range of ₹770–794. The music label reported 35% year-on-year revenue growth to ₹120 crore in Q2 FY27, while profit after tax increased 23% to ₹65.5 crore. Its digital music catalogue generates royalty income through streaming, licensing and other platforms. The company is debt-free and cash-rich and has also declared an interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share. The stock is trading near its 52-week high. The recommended stop loss is ₹616.

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8. TVS Motor | Rating: Buy | Target: ₹ 5,411 | Upside: 29% Samco has recommended TVS Motor for a six-month investment horizon, with a target of ₹5,411 and a buying range of ₹4,130–4,260. The two-wheeler maker reported its best-ever quarter in Q2 FY27, with consolidated revenue rising 39% to ₹19,474 crore and profit after tax increasing 46% to ₹1,219 crore. Record sales reached 1.92 million units, while electric two-wheeler sales more than doubled. The proposed demerger of its consumer finance business could unlock shareholder value. The recommended stop loss is ₹3,600.

9. Sansera Engineering | Rating: Buy | Target: ₹4,965.90 | Upside: 21%

Samco has recommended Sansera Engineering for a three-month investment horizon, with a buying range of ₹4,045–4,175 and a target of ₹4,965.90. The auto and aerospace components manufacturer reported 33% year-on-year revenue growth to around ₹1,021 crore in Q1 FY27, while net profit rose 39% to ₹87 crore. Its aerospace, defence and semiconductor equipment business accounted for around 14% of revenue. Management expects high-teens to 20% revenue growth in FY27. The brokerage has advised a stop loss of ₹3,558.85.

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10. MCX | Rating: Buy | Target: ₹ 3,835.75 | Upside: 20% Samco has recommended Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) for a three-month investment horizon, with a target of ₹3,835.75 and a buying range of ₹3,140–3,240. The commodity derivatives exchange, which commands more than 98% market share, benefits from heightened trading activity during periods of volatility in crude oil, gold, silver and other commodities. Its Q1 FY27 consolidated net profit increased 103% year-on-year to ₹413 crore, while revenue rose 88% to ₹702 crore. The stock remains above its 200-day moving average. The recommended stop loss is ₹2,750.20.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.