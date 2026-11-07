Muhurat trading 2026: Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi sees Sensex at 1,00,000 next Diwali? Shares 3 Samvat 2083 stock picks

Muhurat Trading 2026 | Sensex, Nifty 50 target in Samvat 2083: Following weakness in the US dollar, triggering profit-booking in the US bond market and cooling crude oil prices after the US Midterm Election Results 2026, the Indian stock market outperformed global markets. The Nifty 50 index finished at 25,030, logging a weekly gain of 8.60%, whereas the Bank Nifty index ended at 59,086, registering a weekly gain of over 8%. The BSE Sensex finished at 81,028, 6,569 points or 8.82% higher from the previous week's close.

Muhurat Trading 2026 outlook As Dalal Street is ready for the special Muhurat Trading session 2026 on Sunday, 8 November 2026, from 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM, marking the beginning of Samvat 2083, market participants are expecting the Indian stock market's positive performance to repeat for the ninth straight session on Diwali 2026 date, i.e. 8 November 2026.

Ganesh Dongre, AVP — Equity Research at Anand Rathi, believes the Indian stock market bias has improved after the humiliating defeat of Donald Trump's Republican Party in the US Midterm Elections. The Anand Rathi expert said that the Democrats' sweeping victory has eased Middle East tensions, leading to a slump in crude oil prices. Dongre said that the US Midterm Election Results have put the US dollar under pressure, which triggered profit-booking in the US bond market.

Top 3 triggers for the Indian stock market in Samvat 2083 Highlighting the top 3 triggers, which are expected to dictate the movement of post-US Midterm Election Results 2026, Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi said, “Movement in the US bond yields, anti-AI trade and inflation are expected to dominate the movement of global equities, including Dalal Street.”

The Anand Rathi expert said that a correction in US bond yields would trigger movement of smart money from the US bond market to equities and other assets. However, this won't have a long-term impact, as it would only trigger FPI money flow into the Indian stock market.

“Anti-AI trade and inflation hold key, as anti-AI trade is expected to accelerate the FPI's money flow towards the Indian stock market, and inflation remaining under control would mean less pressure on the central banks for further rate hikes. In fact, lowering of inflation may prompt the global central banks to move towards a lower interest rate regime, providing enough domestic liquidity in the market,” said Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi.

However, the Anand Rathi expert advised investors to remain vigilant about the US economy after the US Midterm Elections. He said that the US economy is already under pressure and that the policy paralysis following the US Midterm Election Results is expected to worsen further. In such a scenario, if the US economy continues to nose-dive, the fundamentals may change.

Sensex, Nifty target in 2027 Speaking on the outlook for the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market, Ganesh Dongre said, “Despite heavy selling by FIIs, the DIIs have lent strong support to the Indian stock market in the last two years. Now, as global sentiment improves and FPIs are expected to pump money into emerging markets, including Dalal Street, we expect at least 20% upside in the 50-stock index. So, the Nifty 50 index is expected to be above 30,000 by next Diwali.”

On the Sensex target in 2027, Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi said, “The Sensex remains 3-3.5 times the Nifty 50 index. As the Nifty 50 index is expected to be above 30,000, the BSE Sensex can be expected to be above 90,000 in the base case and around 1,05,000 in the bull case.”

Ganesh Dongre's Samvat 2083 stock picks On stocks to buy during the Muhurat trading session 2026, Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi recommended these three Samvat 2083 stock picks: Reliance Industries, Eternal, and ICICI Bank.

1] Reliance Industries: Buy at ₹1320 | Target ₹1520 | Stop-loss ₹1180;

2] Eternal: Buy at ₹363 | Target ₹440 | Stop-loss ₹320; and

3] ICICI Bank: Buy at ₹1570 | Target ₹1780 | Stop-loss ₹1430.