Muhurat Trading 2026 on Diwali: From trade settlement to delivery, key rules investors should know about special trade

Continuing a long-standing tradition, the Indian stock market will open for a special one-hour trading session today, popularly known as Muhurat Trading, marking the beginning of Samvat 2083, or the new Hindu financial year.

Considered an auspicious time to invest, the tradition has become a symbol of prosperity, with investors viewing it as an opportunity to usher in wealth and success for their portfolios.

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Historically, Muhurat trading sessions have often ended on a positive note, even though trading volumes tend to remain relatively low. The special session witnesses participation from traders, retail investors, and institutional investors alike, reflecting optimism and confidence about the year ahead.

Although trading activity is usually subdued, the session symbolises optimism and confidence in the markets as investors look forward to achieving their financial milestones in the new Samvat year.

Muhurat Trading 2026: Key timings and trading schedule Trading members will be allowed to log in between 1:15 pm and 1:50 pm, followed by the block deal window from 1:50 pm to 2:05 pm. The pre-opening session will run from 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm, while the continuous trading session will take place from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm.

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The periodic call auction session is scheduled to run from 2:25 pm to 3:20 pm.

Closing auction activities will take place between 3:15 pm and 3:35 pm, while the closing session for non-CAS securities will run from 3:30 pm to 3:50 pm.

The closing buffer period for CAS securities is scheduled from 3:35 pm to 3:50 pm, followed by the post-closing session from 3:50 pm to 4 pm.

In the commodity market, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also conduct a special Muhurat Trading session.

The pre-session will run from 2:05 pm to 2:10 pm, followed by the acceptance of limit orders between 2:10 pm and 2:15 pm. The order matching and confirmation window is scheduled from 2:15 pm to 2:17 pm, with the period until 2:20 pm set aside as buffer time.

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The Muhurat Trading session on MCX will run from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm.

What is Muhurat Trading? The age-old tradition of Muhurat Trading was initiated by the Bombay Stock Exchange in 1957 and has been continued by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) since 1992. Traditionally, brokers performed Chopda Pujan, a ritualistic worship of account books, during this session to mark the auspicious start of the new financial year.

Muhurat trading sessions typically coincide with Lakshmi Puja, where investors pray to Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity before placing trades.

While the session typically has only a modest impact on market movements, historical data shows that markets have delivered average gains of around 0.5% in years when Muhurat Trading has ended on a positive note.

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Muhurat Trading 2026: Settlement & delivery Equity trades executed during the November 8, 2026, Muhurat Trading session carry standard T+1 settlement obligations, with pay-in scheduled at 4:30 PM and pay-out at 9:00 PM on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.