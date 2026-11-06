Muhurat Trading 2026 on Diwali: Trading with Zerodha app, website? Check brokerage waiver, SIP and payout rules

Discount brokerage Zerodha announced zero brokerage charges for transactions executed during the Muhurat trading session on Sunday, November 8. The brokerage said it would reverse the brokerage charges for all trades placed during the special one-hour trading session. The offer will apply to intraday, futures and options (F&O), commodity and margin trading facility (MTF) trades.

"Clients will be charged brokerage on November 08, 2026; however, we will reverse it back to your trading ledger within 3 working days," Zerodha said in its bulletin.

The brokerage said that systematic investment plan (SIP) orders on Kite would not be executed during the Muhurat trading session. Instead, the scheduled SIP orders would be placed on the next trading day.

It also clarified that sale proceeds from buy-today-sell-tomorrow (BTST) transactions executed on November 8 would be settled on November 9. However, the credits would become available for trading on November 11, as November 10 is a trading holiday.

Stocks purchased under MTF on November 6 cannot be sold on November 8, Zerodha said. Investors will be able to sell these stocks from November 9.

Zerodha said instant payouts would be available as usual during the Muhurat trading session on November 8. Regular payouts will also be processed on Sunday and credited to clients' bank accounts by Monday, November 9.

Muhurat Trading 2026: Key timings and trading schedule According to the exchange circulars, trading members will be allowed to log in between 1:15 pm and 1:50 pm, followed by the block deal window from 1:50 pm to 2:05 pm. The pre-opening session will run from 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm, while continuous trading will take place from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm.

The periodic call auction session is scheduled to run from 2:25 pm to 3:20 pm.

Closing auction activities will take place between 3:15 pm and 3:35 pm, while the closing session for non-CAS securities will run from 3:30 pm to 3:50 pm.

The closing buffer period for CAS securities is scheduled from 3:35 pm to 3:50 pm, followed by the post-closing session from 3:50 pm to 4 pm.

Muhurat Trading: A tradition of optimism and fresh investments Muhurat Trading will see participation from traders, retail investors, and institutions alike, reflecting optimism about the year ahead. Although trading volumes during the session are usually lower, it symbolises optimism and confidence in the markets as investors look forward to achieving their financial milestones in the new year.

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Over the past 18 years, benchmark indices have closed in positive territory on 15 occasions during this special trading session, indicating a historically positive trend. In 2025, Muhurat trading was conducted on October 21, with the indices closing marginally higher.

One of the most notable Muhurat Trading sessions took place on October 28, 2008, during the global financial crisis, when the indices surged nearly 6%, recording their highest-ever gains during the ceremonial session.

Dalal Street bulls believe that making fresh investments during Muhurat Trading is auspicious, as the session marks the beginning of a new Hindu calendar year and is associated with prosperity and good fortune.