Muhurat Trading 2026 prediction today for Nifty 50, Sensex, Bank Nifty on Diwali 2026 special session

Muhurat Trading 2026 prediction today: The Indian stock market is all set to open for a special live Muhurat trading session on Sunday, November 8. The Nifty 50 has already lifted the market sentiment, even before Diwali as the benchmark reclaimed the 25,000 level for the first time in months.

With last week's spectacular performance by the benchmark indices, investors are wondering whether the festive cheer will extend to Dalal Street on Diwali or Nifty 50 and Sensex see some profit booking? Experts decode Nifty 50, Bank Nifty prediction for Diwali Muhurat trading session today.

Nifty 50 prediction The broader bias remains positive for Nifty 50 performance on Diwali special muhurat trading session, however, there is also chance of some profit booking or consolidation followed by sharp rally over the past week, according to Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking.

The broader bias remains positive, although some profit booking or consolidation may follow the sharp rally.”

Diwali Muhurat trading session often starts with buying trend followed by profit-booking triggered at the end of the session, highlighted Ganesh Dongre, AVP - Equity Research at Anand Rathi.

Investors can expect the benchmark indices to start on a bullish note with upside gap, however, they may end below their opening levels. However, there is also a strong possibility for Nifty and Sensex to end higher supported by positive sentiment.

Key levels for Nifty 50, Bank Nifty “Immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is placed at 24,800–24,850, while resistance is seen around 25,130–25,200. RSI jumped to 78.55, indicating strong bullish momentum but also an overbought market condition. PCR at 1.30 reflects positive derivatives positioning,” noted Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking.

For Bank Nifty, investors can closely watch the 57,500–57,800 range, with stronger resistance at 58,000–58,400 and support around 56,000–56,300, according to Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking. The support zone coincides with the index's 200-day exponential moving average and a previous trendline breakout area.

Nifty 50 muhurat trading strategy The positive momentum built on Nifty 50 and Sensex over the last five trading sessions could extend into the Muhurat trading session too, noted Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer from Master Capital Services Ltd.

He also highlighted that the one-hour special trading session is often driven by sentiment and relatively limited participation, and suggested investors avoid chasing sharp intraday moves.