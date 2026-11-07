Muhurat Trading 2026 Stocks to buy on Diwali Day Nov 8: From Eternal to MCX - Chandan Taparia of MOFSL shares 4 picks

The Nifty 50 and Sensex extended their winning streak to a seventh consecutive session on Friday, defying a selloff in global markets as improving domestic cues fuelled a strong rally on Dalal Street. The Sensex surged over 1,700 points, while the Nifty reclaimed the crucial 25,000 mark, supported by sustained foreign fund inflows and a decline in crude oil prices.

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Investor sentiment also drew support from healthy second-quarter corporate earnings and a strengthening rupee, adding to the festive cheer in the domestic market.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 1,718.01 points, or 2.17%, to close at the day's high of 81,028.02.

The NSE Nifty 50 rose 493.75 points, or 2.01%, to settle at 25,030.35, also its highest level of the session. The index touched a nine-month high, with buying seen across sectors. It had last closed at a higher level of 25,088.40 on 2 February 2026.

For this year’s Diwali Muhurat trading session, Chandan Taparia, Head of Derivatives and Technicals, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, has recommended four stocks across diverse sectors.

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Muhurat Trading 2026 Stocks to buy on Diwali Day 8 November Meesho| Buy | Target Price: ₹ 265 | Stop Loss: ₹ 210 Meesho share price is in an overall uptrend and continues to respect its upward-sloping trendline on the monthly chart, indicating that support levels are shifting higher and the stock is forming higher highs. It is trading near its all-time high zone, with momentum indicators positively placed, highlighting sustained bullish momentum. Buying interest is emerging on every dip, reflecting strong demand at lower levels. Sustaining above the 255 zone could trigger the next leg of the rally and support further upside.

Eternal| Buy | Target Price: ₹ 420 | Stop Loss: ₹ 330 Eternal share price has given a fresh pole-and-flag breakout on the weekly chart and is forming higher highs and higher lows on the monthly scale, indicating a strong bullish price structure. It is also on the verge of a rounding-bottom breakout on the monthly chart above the 370 zone, which could further strengthen the ongoing uptrend. The broader positive momentum across the new-age theme is providing additional support to the stock. Sustaining above the breakout zone could trigger the next leg of the rally and support further upside.

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Also Read | Dhanteras 2026: Why Indians buy gold ahead of Diwali

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX)| Buy | Target Price: ₹ 4,000 | Stop Loss: ₹ 3,200 MCX share price is in a strong uptrend and continues to respect its 10 EMA on the monthly chart, witnessing fresh buying interest from the same. Increased trading activity across the commodity segment has supported the stock in scaling new highs. The RSI remains strongly placed in the bullish zone, while rising volumes indicate sustained participation and buying momentum. The broader capital market theme is also witnessing strong bullish participation, which could provide additional support to the stock and help the ongoing rally continue.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone| Buy | Target Price: ₹ 2,150 | Stop Loss: ₹ 1,780 Adani Ports share price has formed a strong base around the 1600 zone and witnessed a steady recovery from these levels, indicating sustained buying interest. It is now inching higher and trading near its all-time high zone, highlighting improving bullish momentum. The stock is showing strength in its overall price structure, with buying interest emerging on every dip. Sustaining above the recent breakout zone could trigger the next leg of the rally, supporting fresh highs.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.