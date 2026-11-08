Muhurat Trading 2026: Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, BSE among top gainers as Nifty 50, Sensex swing between gains and losses

Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, BSE and UltraTech Cement were among the Nifty 50 constituents trading higher during the special one-hour Muhurat Trading session on Sunday. Both the Nifty 50 and Sensex remained volatile, opening the session in negative territory before quickly erasing their losses and moving into the green.

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Nevertheless, volatility remained elevated as both benchmark indices headed into the special trading session following a seven-day winning streak, with investors booking profits at higher levels while tracking stock-specific movements and broader market cues.

As of 2:45 PM, Nifty is trading with a gain of 0.14% at 25,064, while the Sensex is up by 0.36% at 81,317.

Top gainers on Muhurat Trading Tata Steel was the top performer in the pack, surging 2.5% to ₹191 apiece, as investors appeared encouraged by the company's Q2 performance. The Tata Group firm on Saturday reported a more than 16% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹3,700 crore for the September quarter, driven by higher revenues, primarily from its India operations.

The company produced 8.07 million tonnes (MT) of steel and sold 7.92 MT in Q2 FY27, compared with production of 7.73 MT and deliveries of 7.91 MT in the July-September quarter a year ago.

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Sun Pharma was another top gainer, with the stock rising 1.5% to hit the day's high of ₹1,888, extending its winning streak to a fourth consecutive session.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles was another top performer among Tata Group stocks, surging 1.2% to ₹295.50 apiece.

Other top performers were BSE, Adani SEZ, Bharat Electronics, ONGC, and Maruti Suzuki, which were up over 1% at their respective intraday highs.

How have markets performed during Muhurat Trading? Over the past 10 years, the Nifty has closed in positive territory on eight occasions during the special trading session, indicating a historically positive trend. Although the Nifty has ended higher eight times, it has never recorded a gain of more than 1%. Its strongest performance during this period came in 2022, when it rallied 0.88%.

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In 2025, Muhurat Trading was held on October 21, with the benchmark indices closing marginally higher.

One of the most notable Muhurat Trading sessions took place on October 28, 2008, amid the global financial crisis, when benchmark indices surged nearly 6%, recording their biggest-ever gains during the ceremonial session.

For many Dalal Street investors, making fresh investments during Muhurat Trading is considered auspicious, as the session marks the beginning of a new Hindu calendar year and is associated with prosperity and good fortune.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.