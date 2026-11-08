Muhurat Trading 2026 time today session wise: Block Deal, Pre-Open, Normal Market, Closing, Post-Closing; significance

Muhurat trading 2026 time today session wise: Diwali is here and the special live trading session for NSE and BSE is all set to begin in just a few hours. The Nifty 50 is likely to build on gains during last week’s spectacular performance, according to experts.

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For investors who are closely tracking the Diwali Muhurat trading session, here are all the details to know about the session-wise timing of Muhurat trading session today.

Diwali muhurat trading time The special Diwali Muhurat trading session will start at 2:05 pm and conclude at 3:30 pm in the equities segment.

Diwali Muhurat trading: Block deal session timing Prior to the beginning of the live trading sesion, there will be block deal session between 1:50 pm and 2:05 pm.

Diwali Muhurat trading preopen session The pre-open session, which happens in every normal trading session, will start at 2:05 pm and end at 2:10 pm in the special live trading session. The pre-market session will include order entry, modification and cancellation for both limit and market orders.

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It will be followed by preopen (order matching & trade confirmation period) between 2:15 pm and 2:17 pm. Next is the pre-open buffer period between 2:17 pm -2:20 pm.

Trading session Timings Block deal session 1:50 pm–2:05 pm Pre-open order entry 2:05 pm–2:10 pm Pre-open order entry (limit orders only) 2:10 pm–2:15 pm Pre-open order matching and confirmation 2:15 pm–2:17 pm Pre-open buffer 2:17 pm–2:20 pm Continuous trading begins 2:20 pm Normal market closes for CAS securities 3:15 pm Transition from CTS to CAS 3:15 pm–3:20 pm CAS order entry 3:20 pm–3:25 pm CAS order entry (limit orders only) 3:25 pm–3:30 pm CAS order matching and confirmation 3:30 pm–3:35 pm CAS transition period 3:35 pm–3:50 pm Post-close session 3:50 pm–4:00 pm Normal market closes for non-CAS securities 3:30 pm

Live trading session The block deal session and pre-open session will be followed by the main Muhurat trading session between 2:20 pm and 3:15 pm. The transition from closing trading session (CTS) to CAS will be from 3:15 pm to 3:20 pm.

Muhurat trading session today: CAS timing The closing auction session (CAS) will be held between 3:20 pm and 3:30 pm on Friday. First five minutes of CAS will include order entry, modification and cancellation for both limit and market orders.

The next five minutes of CAS will be reserved for order entry, order modification, order cancellation period only for limit orders. There will be no modification/ cancellation allowed for market orders.

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CAS order matching and trade confirmation period will be from 3:30 pm and 3:35 pm. The period would include order matching period after completion of order entry period. The period will be followed by CAS - Transition period between 3:35 pm and 3:50 pm.

Post market closing session Trading session will be followed by the post market closing session between 3:50 pm and 4:00 pm. Market trading for non CAS securities will conclude at 3:30 pm.