Muhurat trading 2026: Top 3 Samvat 2083 stock picks by Sumeet Bagadia — Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, Kotak Bank; targets, SL

Muhurat trading 2026 | Samvat 2083 stock picks | Stocks to buy: The key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market recorded a sharp recovery last week, with the Nifty 50 index gaining 8.6% to close at 25,030.35 and Bank Nifty advancing to 59,086. The rally reflected a broader improvement in global risk sentiment, as hopes of a negotiated geopolitical settlement following the US midterm elections helped trigger a sharp correction in crude oil prices and encouraged a renewed flow of foreign capital into Indian equities. FIIs purchased a net ₹45,960 crore during the week, while DIIs sold ₹24,197 crore, shifting market leadership from domestic support to foreign-led accumulation.

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Muhurat trading 2026 date and time After the solid gains of last week, stock investors must be busy finalising their stock shopping lists during the special Muhurat Trading session on Sunday, 8 November 2026. Marking the beginning of Samvat 2083, the special Muhurat Trading 2026 session will run from 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, believes that the Nifty 50 index closing above the crucial 25,000 signals a significant improvement in the short-term trend. The Choice Broking expert said that RSI jumped to 78.55, indicating strong bullish momentum but also an overbought market condition.

Muhurat trading 2026 | Samvat 2083 stock picks Speaking on the outlook of the Nifty 50 index at the beginning of Samvat 2083, Sumeet Bagadia said the 50-stock index has immediate support at 24,800–24,850, while resistance is seen around 25,130–25,200.

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“Call OI is concentrated around 25,000–25,200 and Put OI around 24,800–25,000. The broader bias remains positive, although some profit booking or consolidation may follow the sharp rally,” Bagadia added.

Regarding stocks to buy during the Muhurat trading session 2026, Sumeet Bagadia recommended these three Samvat 2083 stock picks: Adani Ports, Sun Pharma, and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Sumeet Bagadia's Samvat 2083 stock recommendations Here's the rationale, buying level, target and stop-loss regarding Sumeet Bagadia's stock recommendations for the Muhurat trading session 2026:

1] Adani Ports: Buy at ₹ 1937 | Target ₹ 2170 | Stop-loss ₹ 1820. Adani Ports share has delivered an impulsive technical breakout from a multi-month symmetrical triangle pattern, accelerating into fresh territory to close with solid strength at ₹1,936.60 after recording a lifetime high of ₹1,948.90. On the daily timeframe, the counter underwent a protracted consolidation phase since June, repeatedly absorbing supply along the converging trendlines before producing a robust breakout candlestick backed by healthy market participation. The stock has established clear bullish alignment above all key short- and long-term moving averages (20, 50, 100, and 200 EMAs), confirming that the broader structural uptrend has resumed with strong conviction.

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2] Sun Pharma: Buy at ₹ 1860 | Target ₹ 2050 | Stop-loss ₹ 1765. Sun Pharma shares have mounted an energetic rebound after retesting its primary ascending trendline support and the 50-week moving average zone, closing the week on a robust note at ₹1,860.00. On the weekly chart, price action has maintained a structural pattern of higher lows along this multi-month rising trendline, with the recent pullback from lifetime highs near ₹2,046.90 being absorbed right at the critical demand threshold. The stock has printed a solid weekly bullish candle that fully reclaims the short-term 20-week moving average, underscoring strong dip buying and a swift transition of momentum back into the hands of the bulls.

3] Kotak Mahindra Bank: Buy at ₹ 480 | Target ₹ 534 | Stop-loss ₹ 453. Kotak Mahindra Bank share has decisively breached its multi-month consolidation barrier near the ₹445– ₹452 zone, surging into uncharted territory to register a fresh lifetime high at ₹480. On the daily chart, the stock resolved its prolonged accumulation base with an impulsive, wide-range bullish candlestick, underscoring dominant buying interest and strong institutional follow-through. The counter maintains clean bullish alignment across its key short- and long-term moving averages (20, 50, 100, and 200 EMAs), confirming that the broader structural uptrend is actively gaining momentum.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).