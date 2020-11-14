Muhurat trading: BSE honours COVID-19 frontline workers

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on the occasion of Diwali today felicitated COVID-19 warriors to express gratitude for their relentless services amid the pandemic. In the special one-hour trading session to mark the start of Hindu Samvat year 2077, the Sensex today hit record highs.

COVID-19 warriors honoured on the occasion included doctors, technicians, ASHA workers, sanitation workers, daily need providers and nursing supervisors. Among the doctors honoured were not only those who contributed to the battle against COVID-19 but also a doctor who conducted the procedures in deliveries of women who had tested positive for coronavirus.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD and Chief Executive Officer of BSE handed out memento of a bull, which is representative of the stock market, to COVID-19 frontline workers.

The Sensex today climbed 194.98 points to close at record 43,637. (With Agency Inputs)

