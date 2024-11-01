Muhurat Trading: Choice Broking prefers this PSU Bank stock as its top pick

On November 1, stock exchanges in India are closed for Diwali, but will host a Muhurat Trading session this evening. State Bank of India is highlighted as a promising investment opportunity, supported by bullish technical indicators and potential upside targets of ₹ 880 and ₹ 950.

Muhurat Trading 2024: Indian stock exchanges are closed today, November 1, in observance of Diwali, the festival of lights. However, a special one-hour Muhurat Trading session will be held this evening to celebrate the start of the new Hindu calendar year, Samvat 2081. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. IST, this symbolic trading session is seen as a gesture for good fortune and prosperity. Investors, traders, and institutions participate in ceremonial trades during this period, with shares bought during this session traditionally considered auspicious, as many believe it brings blessings for wealth and success in the coming year.

Mandar Bhojane, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking has come out with a Muhurat Trading Pick - State Bank of India (SBIN). Let's look at its technical. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Current Price: ₹ 820 Technical Outlook: Potential Bullish Opportunity State Bank of India (SBIN) is showcasing a compelling setup on the daily chart as it forms a symmetrical triangle pattern supported by significant volume, suggesting a potential bullish reversal. The stock is consolidating above a rising trend line, acting as a critical support level, and is currently supported around the 200-day EMA—both technical factors that reinforce the probability of an upward movement. With immediate resistance observed at ₹840, a breakout could unlock further upside potential.

Key Levels to Watch Upside Targets: ₹880 and ₹950

Immediate Resistance: ₹840 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Downside Support: ₹770 and ₹760

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned at 48, indicating increasing buying momentum with a positive trajectory. This mid-level RSI suggests SBIN is gaining strength without entering overbought conditions, aligning well with the broader market sentiment.

Investment Strategy According to Bhojane, SBIN offers a favorable Muhurat trading entry opportunity, especially on dips near ₹800, aiming for targets of ₹880 and ₹950 in the near term. Investors are advised to utilize sound risk management strategies to safeguard against volatility and capitalize on potential upside, he suggested. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This combination of technical indicators and solid support structures positions SBIN as a promising choice for Muhurat trading, added the expert.

Stock Price Trend The PSU Bank stock has jumped 45 percent in the last 1 year and around 30 percent in 2024 YTD. It advanced over 4 percent in October after 2 straight months of losses. It shed 3.4 percent in September and 6.5 percent in August.

The stock hit its record high of ₹912.10 in June this year but is currently 10 percent away from peak. Meanwhile, it has surged almost 48 percent from its 52-week low of ₹555.25, recorded in November 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}