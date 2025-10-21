Muhurat trading returns: Is the auspicious Diwali hour a profitable bet?
Dalal Street's auspicious hour is shifting to the afternoon for the first time in decades, sparking optimism and debate. Muhurat trades are for long-term faith, but data shows that Diwali shine also belongs to bullion, and not just equities.
Every Diwali, the Indian stock market pauses its usual rhythm for a unique, symbolic event: Muhurat trading. It is a special one-hour Diwali session on the stock exchanges that marks the ceremonial start of the Hindu financial year under the Vikram Samvat calendar.