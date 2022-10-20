Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Muhurat Trading: Here are Axis Securities' top 12 stock picks for this Diwali

Muhurat Trading: Here are Axis Securities' top 12 stock picks for this Diwali

3 min read . 03:49 PM ISTVipul Das
On Monday, October 24, 2022, the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India will have a one-hour Muhurat trading session in honour of Diwali. The new Samvat 2079, or the ancient Hindu calendar year that begins on the day of Diwali, will begin with the fortunate one-hour trading session.

  • Axis Securities, a leading brokerage company, has recommended buying 12 high-quality stocks as part of its Diwali Mahurat picks.

The research analysts of the broking company Axis Securities have said in a note that “SAMVAT 2078 has been quite volatile. While our benchmark NIFTY started at the level of 18040 and touched an all-time high of 18350 on 18th Jan’22, things turned for the worse after it hit this all-time high mark. Rising valuations, accentuated geopolitical tensions, withdrawal of monetary stimulus from the central banks across the globe, rising interest rate scenario, and rising oil led NIFTY to hit lows of 15183 on 17th Jun’22. On a brighter note, the market has since regained the lost ground with the NIFTY rebounding by ~20% and the Sensex by 18%. Other lead indices such as Bank NIFTY, Mid Cap, and Small Cap indices, too, have rebounded by ~30%, 27% and 34% respectively. Overall, in the last SAMVAT, after hitting all-time highs, the market has rebounded from the lows and then has remained in a broader range of 18300-15500 levels."

They further added that “Moving forward, based on the technical parameters, we expect NIFTY to trade positively in SAMVAT 2079. The underlying tone of the market remains bullish with the expected upside of 18500-19000 levels. Major downside supports are placed at 16500-16000 levels."

The recommended stock portfolio for Diwali from Axis Securities has historically produced good returns of 25% in 2018–19, 18% in 2019–20, 54% in 2020–21, and 18% in 2021–22. Nifty, on the other hand, has returned 8.3% in 2018–19, 12% in 2019–20, 40% in 2020–21, and -3% in 2021–22. During this Diwali (Samvat 2079), the brokerage has selected 12 short-term stock picks with a target period of up to 1 year.

Muhurat Trading Stocks To Buy As Recommended by Axis Securities

STOCKBUY FirstBUY SecondTarget FirstTarget Second
Ambuja Cement Ltd470450560610
Computer Age Management Services Ltd2550240029303185
Cipla Ltd1060102012001320
Eicher Motors Ltd3300318037504030
Federal Bank Ltd125110150165
The Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd480440555613
Godfry Philips India Ltd1350120015301785
L&T Technology Services Ltd3500330040004385
RITES Ltd360340420485
Tata Steel Ltd9585113120
Titagarh Wagon Ltd140125165180
Voltamp Transformers Ltd2400220028003000
Source: Axis Securities Ltd. (ASL)    
The research analysts have said “We have handpicked a few stocks for buying this Diwali that have given breakouts and showing strong accumulation patterns on the medium and longer-term charts. We have covered Large Caps as well as Mid Cap stocks that have performed in line with the market trend over the last one year and are now trading above their breakout levels. A few of them are at their major support levels. We advise accumulating these stocks in the recommended buying range to cover the downside risks and corrections in the market over the short term for the potential upside of 20-30% from the buying range over the medium term."

They further claimed that “We believe the government thrust on the infrastructure sector is likely to continue. Based on that theme, we have included stocks from capital goods, metals, materials and infrastructure sectors. Selected stocks from auto, pharma, IT have also been included in the report that are likely to do well in the SAMVAT 2079."

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Vipul Das

Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).
