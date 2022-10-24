Muhurat trading: Is there a bull run in Sensex, Nifty; what investors should do?

BSE and NSE are closed on Monday due to Lakshmi Pujan aka main Diwali. However, the trading window will be opened for a brief hour in the evening of today as part of Muhurat trading. During this hour, trading will be allowed in the capital market, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodities, and other securities. Both benchmarks have held a winning streak for the sixth consecutive day. It will be keenly watched if there is a possibility of a correction in Sensex and Nifty 50 during this muhurat trading. However, the strong upside in Wall Street last week sets a case for a bull run in domestic equities.
BSE and NSE are closed on Monday due to Lakshmi Pujan aka main Diwali. However, the trading window will be opened for a brief hour in the evening of today as part of Muhurat trading. During this hour, trading will be allowed in the capital market, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodities, and other securities. Both benchmarks have held a winning streak for the sixth consecutive day. It will be keenly watched if there is a possibility of a correction in Sensex and Nifty 50 during this muhurat trading. However, the strong upside in Wall Street last week sets a case for a bull run in domestic equities.
Last week, on Friday, Sensex closed at 59,307.15 higher by 104.25 points or 0.18%. Nifty 50 ended at 17,576.30 edging higher by 12.35 points or 0.07%. Heavyweight stocks like Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HUL, and Kotak Bank were the best performers due to their Q2 results. Broadly, banking stocks outperformed their counterparts and led the bulls in overall markets.
Last week, on Friday, Sensex closed at 59,307.15 higher by 104.25 points or 0.18%. Nifty 50 ended at 17,576.30 edging higher by 12.35 points or 0.07%. Heavyweight stocks like Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, HUL, and Kotak Bank were the best performers due to their Q2 results. Broadly, banking stocks outperformed their counterparts and led the bulls in overall markets.
Further, at the interbank forex market, the rupee inched up against the US dollar amidst firmness in domestic equities and a sustained surge in treasury yields along with RBI's intervention. After hitting 83-mark, the local unit ended at 82.6750 per dollar on Friday. In the past six weeks, the domestic currency plunged by around 4% against the greenback.
Further, at the interbank forex market, the rupee inched up against the US dollar amidst firmness in domestic equities and a sustained surge in treasury yields along with RBI's intervention. After hitting 83-mark, the local unit ended at 82.6750 per dollar on Friday. In the past six weeks, the domestic currency plunged by around 4% against the greenback.
Meanwhile, FIIs emerged as net buyers last week with heavy inflows recorded in the last two trading sessions. On October 21, FIIs pumped in ₹438.89 crore in the equities, while on October 20 -- the investment was to the tune of ₹1,864.79 crore. From October 17-19, FIIs selling in the equities was around ₹979.34 crore. That being said, FIIs were net buyers with an inflow of ₹446.56 crore between October 17 to October 21. The slowdown has been witnessed in FII's selling bias in the equities market.
Meanwhile, FIIs emerged as net buyers last week with heavy inflows recorded in the last two trading sessions. On October 21, FIIs pumped in ₹438.89 crore in the equities, while on October 20 -- the investment was to the tune of ₹1,864.79 crore. From October 17-19, FIIs selling in the equities was around ₹979.34 crore. That being said, FIIs were net buyers with an inflow of ₹446.56 crore between October 17 to October 21. The slowdown has been witnessed in FII's selling bias in the equities market.
Compared to last week, Sensex rose by over 1,387 points or 2.4%, while Nifty 50 soared by nearly 391 points or 2.3% respectively in the week between October 17-21. The BSE-listed firms' market cap jumped more than ₹4.13 lakh crore in the week ending October 21, 2022, to nearly ₹274.42 lakh crore.
Compared to last week, Sensex rose by over 1,387 points or 2.4%, while Nifty 50 soared by nearly 391 points or 2.3% respectively in the week between October 17-21. The BSE-listed firms' market cap jumped more than ₹4.13 lakh crore in the week ending October 21, 2022, to nearly ₹274.42 lakh crore.
Coming to Muhurat trading, on October 24, the block deal session will begin from 5.45 pm to 6 pm. Further, the pre-market opening will take place from 6 pm to 6.08 pm, followed by normal trading in the market from 6.15 pm to 7.15 pm.
Coming to Muhurat trading, on October 24, the block deal session will begin from 5.45 pm to 6 pm. Further, the pre-market opening will take place from 6 pm to 6.08 pm, followed by normal trading in the market from 6.15 pm to 7.15 pm.
An NSE circular said, "All trades executed in this Diwali Muhurat trading session shall result in settlement obligations."
An NSE circular said, "All trades executed in this Diwali Muhurat trading session shall result in settlement obligations."
What to expect from this Muhurat trading?
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, "Even though Samvat 2078 ended with marginal negative returns the overarching feature of the year gone by was India’s distinct outperformance. While the MSCI World Index and MSCI Emerging Market Index fell by 23 % and 33% respectively, Nifty hugely outperformed with a minor cut of only 3 %. This outperformance in a year of a war in Europe and rising inflation and interest rates in the developed world reflects Rising India’s resilience."
What to expect from this Muhurat trading?
Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, "Even though Samvat 2078 ended with marginal negative returns the overarching feature of the year gone by was India’s distinct outperformance. While the MSCI World Index and MSCI Emerging Market Index fell by 23 % and 33% respectively, Nifty hugely outperformed with a minor cut of only 3 %. This outperformance in a year of a war in Europe and rising inflation and interest rates in the developed world reflects Rising India’s resilience."
From the market perspective, Vijayakumar believes two factors stand out. Firstly, India’s economic fundamentals are relatively strong. Secondly, DIIs and retail investors have become a force to reckon with overwhelming the FII selling. This trend can be expected to continue.
From the market perspective, Vijayakumar believes two factors stand out. Firstly, India’s economic fundamentals are relatively strong. Secondly, DIIs and retail investors have become a force to reckon with overwhelming the FII selling. This trend can be expected to continue.
The Geojit expert believes this Muhurat trading will be lightened up by bulls.
The Geojit expert believes this Muhurat trading will be lightened up by bulls.
He said, "Muhurat trading will be lighted up by fireworks from the bulls who are set to charge with the support from the mother market the US which was strong last Friday."
He said, "Muhurat trading will be lighted up by fireworks from the bulls who are set to charge with the support from the mother market the US which was strong last Friday."
On Friday, the US market settled on a strong note with indexes like Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 soaring by more than 2%. Dow Jones advanced by nearly 2.5%. While treasury yields benchmark pulled back slightly and the dollar slipped against a basket of world currencies.
On Friday, the US market settled on a strong note with indexes like Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 soaring by more than 2%. Dow Jones advanced by nearly 2.5%. While treasury yields benchmark pulled back slightly and the dollar slipped against a basket of world currencies.
According to a Reuters report, the Wall Street rally gained momentum after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said inflation is not becoming embedded in the economy, and San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said it is time for the Fed to consider slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes.
According to a Reuters report, the Wall Street rally gained momentum after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said inflation is not becoming embedded in the economy, and San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly said it is time for the Fed to consider slowing the pace of its interest rate hikes.
Also, on Monday, Asian cues are performing broadly higher tracking Wall Street's upside as hopes of a slowdown in the pace of hiking key interest rates by US Federal Reserves have sparkled.
Also, on Monday, Asian cues are performing broadly higher tracking Wall Street's upside as hopes of a slowdown in the pace of hiking key interest rates by US Federal Reserves have sparkled.
In Muhurat trading, Vijaykumar said, "Financials are again likely to lead the rally since credit growth in the economy is robust and continues to gain momentum. However, investors should be cautious since there are major challenges ahead, particularly rising interest rates and the unknown trajectory of the Ukraine war."
In Muhurat trading, Vijaykumar said, "Financials are again likely to lead the rally since credit growth in the economy is robust and continues to gain momentum. However, investors should be cautious since there are major challenges ahead, particularly rising interest rates and the unknown trajectory of the Ukraine war."
For Samvat 2079, Kotak Securities in its report said, "As the broader market valuations are rich, opportunities arising from market correction can be used to add quality stocks (with attractive valuation) from a long term investment perspective."
For Samvat 2079, Kotak Securities in its report said, "As the broader market valuations are rich, opportunities arising from market correction can be used to add quality stocks (with attractive valuation) from a long term investment perspective."
In its technical report, Kotak expects the medium-term market structure to be volatile and non-directional perhaps traders are waiting for a breakout on either side.
In its technical report, Kotak expects the medium-term market structure to be volatile and non-directional perhaps traders are waiting for a breakout on either side.
In the near future, for Nifty 50 and Sensex, Kotak believes 16500-16000/55000-54000 will act as a sacrosanct support zone while 18000-18500/60000-61500 could be the major hurdle zone for the bulls. If the Nifty/Sensex crosses the resistance of 18500/61500 then it would move towards 19500-20000/64500-66000. On the other hand, a 16000/54000 dismissal could send the market to the 15000/51000 level in the worst case
In the near future, for Nifty 50 and Sensex, Kotak believes 16500-16000/55000-54000 will act as a sacrosanct support zone while 18000-18500/60000-61500 could be the major hurdle zone for the bulls. If the Nifty/Sensex crosses the resistance of 18500/61500 then it would move towards 19500-20000/64500-66000. On the other hand, a 16000/54000 dismissal could send the market to the 15000/51000 level in the worst case
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.