Muhurat trading: Is there a bull run in Sensex, Nifty; what investors should do?

BSE and NSE are closed on Monday due to Lakshmi Pujan aka main Diwali. However, the trading window will be opened for a brief hour in the evening of today as part of Muhurat trading. During this hour, trading will be allowed in the capital market, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodities, and other securities. Both benchmarks have held a winning streak for the sixth consecutive day. It will be keenly watched if there is a possibility of a correction in Sensex and Nifty 50 during this muhurat trading. However, the strong upside in Wall Street last week sets a case for a bull run in domestic equities.

