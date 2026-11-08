Muhurat trading last 10 years data: Nifty 50, Bank Nifty, Sensex; what history tells amid Special Diwali session today

Muhurat Trading 2026: Every Diwali, India's stock market observes a unique tradition that blends investment with culture and the belief in prosperity. Muhurat trading, the special one-hour evening trading session held on the occasion of Diwali, is considered an auspicious time to begin new investments, make symbolic stock purchases and welcome financial prosperity in the coming year. For generations, investors and traders have participated in this session, viewing it as an opportunity to mark the beginning of a new financial calendar with optimism.

The Indian stock market will usher in Samvat 2083 with its traditional Muhurat trading session on Sunday, November 8. The BSE and NSE will conduct the special session from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm, giving investors an opportunity to trade during a period traditionally associated with wealth and good fortune.

While the session is largely symbolic for many investors, its historical performance offers an interesting perspective on how benchmark indices have moved during these annual trading events. A comparison of Nifty 50, Sensex and Nifty Bank returns over the past 10 years, from 2016 to 2025, shows that all three indices have delivered positive returns in eight sessions, although the gains have generally remained modest.

Nifty The Nifty 50 recorded positive returns in eight of the last 10 Muhurat trading sessions, with losses in 2016 and 2017. The index declined 0.14% in 2016 and 0.63% in 2017, before delivering gains in every subsequent Diwali session between 2018 and 2025.

In the 2025 Muhurat trading session, the Sensex and Nifty opened on a strong note and initially climbed to their respective 52-week highs at the time. However, both benchmarks surrendered most of their early gains as the session progressed and eventually ended nearly flat. The Sensex advanced 63 points to close at 84,426, while the Nifty 50 gained 25 points to settle at 25,868.

The Nifty gained around 0.1% during the 2025 session, following a 0.4% rise in 2024 and a 0.5% increase in 2023. The index delivered stronger gains of 1% in 2022. It also advanced 0.5% in 2021, 0.47% in 2020, 0.37% in 2019 and 0.7% in 2018.

Sensex The BSE Sensex followed a similar trajectory, recording gains in eight of the last 10 Muhurat trading sessions. It declined 0.04% in 2016 and 0.59% in 2017, while the remaining eight sessions delivered positive returns.

In 2025, the Sensex gained approximately 0.07% during the special trading session. This followed advances of 0.42% in 2024 and 0.54% in 2023. The index recorded stronger gains in 2022, when it advanced 0.87%, according to the data provided. It also rose 0.5% in 2021, 0.45% in 2020, 0.49% in 2019 and 0.7% in 2018.

Nifty Bank The Nifty Bank index also posted positive returns in eight of the last 10 Muhurat trading sessions, declining 0.11% in 2016 and 0.58% in 2017.

During the 2025 session, the banking index gained around 0.12%, following advances of 0.38% in 2024 and 0.45% in 2023. In 2022, the index recorded a gain of 0.88%, as stated in the data provided. It also delivered positive returns of 0.51% in 2021, 0.42% in 2020, 0.33% in 2019 and 0.60% in 2018.

View full Image View full Image Muhurat Trading performance (AI-generated image for representational purposes)

History & Significance

According to the Hindu calendar, Diwali marks the beginning of a new year, known as Samvat. The Muhurat trading session is therefore considered an auspicious occasion to welcome the new year and seek prosperity through investments.

The tradition is rooted in the worship of Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth. Investors and traders believe that buying shares during this special session brings good fortune, financial success and prosperity throughout the year.

Muhurat trading has been a part of India's stock market culture for decades. The BSE introduced the tradition in 1957, at a time when online trading was not yet imagined. The NSE subsequently adopted the practice in 1992.

The broking community traditionally observes 'Chopda Pujan', a ritual involving the worship of account books on Diwali. Gujarati traders and investors, in particular, have long followed the practice of purchasing shares during the auspicious trading window.

Before the advent of online trading, traders would gather on the BSE trading floor dressed in festive attire and place orders for stocks they intended to hold for at least a year. While the practice has evolved with technology, its cultural significance remains intact.

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Investors are generally advised against making major financial decisions purely based on the auspicious timing of the session. However, many use the occasion to make symbolic purchases, review their portfolios or rebalance investments as they begin a new Samvat.

Muhurat Trading Today According to the exchange circulars, trading members will be permitted to log in between 1:15 pm and 1:50 pm on Sunday, November 8. The block deal window will follow from 1:50 pm to 2:05 pm, while the pre-opening session is scheduled between 2:05 pm and 2:20 pm.

The continuous trading session will take place from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm. Meanwhile, the periodic call auction session is scheduled between 2:25 pm and 3:20 pm.

Closing auction activities will be conducted from 3:15 pm to 3:35 pm, followed by the closing session for non-CAS securities between 3:30 pm and 3:50 pm. The closing buffer period for CAS securities will run from 3:35 pm to 3:50 pm, while the post-closing session is scheduled between 3:50 pm and 4 pm.