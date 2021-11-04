Muhurat trading on Zerodha: Key things to know about stock, F&O trades today

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Muhurat trading for equities, equity F&O, and currency F&O will be conducted today on BSE and NSE from 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm. The muhurat trading marks the start to Hindu calendar year Samvat 2078 and on this occasion India's biggest brokerage Zerodha will reverse brokerage charges for all trades during the session. Zero brokerage will be applicable on all Intraday, F&O, and commodity trades, Zerodha said.

Commodity exchange MCX also said that in the one-hour Muhurat trading between 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm contracts of all commodities will be available for Muhurat trading.

Markets closed Samvat 2077 with stellar gains. The Sensex and Nifty rallied around 40% during the year.

If you are a Zerodha user, here are the key points you should know about Muhurat trading:

-Any F&O credits (i.e. premium from options sold, marked-to-market profit, intraday profits, etc.) from November 3rd and intraday equity profits from November 2nd & 3rd will not be included in the available funds during the Muhurat trading session.

-A Zerodha user can check these credits in your console ledger.

-All MIS and CO positions will be squared off 10 minutes prior to market closing.

-The user will be charged brokerage on 4th November 2021 but this will be reversed/ credited back to your trading ledger within 3 working days.

-SIP orders on Kite will not be executed during the Muhurat trading session. The scheduled SIP orders on 4th and 5th November will be placed on the next trading day.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}