Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Muhurat trading on Zerodha: Key things to know about stock, F&O trades today

Muhurat trading on Zerodha: Key things to know about stock, F&O trades today

BSE, NSE and MCX will hold one-hour Muhurat trading between 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm today
1 min read . 04:21 PM IST Livemint

  • Zerodha will reverse brokerage charges for all trades during the Muhurat trading session

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Muhurat trading for equities, equity F&O, and currency F&O will be conducted today on BSE and NSE from 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm. The muhurat trading marks the start to Hindu calendar year Samvat 2078 and on this occasion India's biggest brokerage Zerodha will reverse brokerage charges for all trades during the session. Zero brokerage will be applicable on all Intraday, F&O, and commodity trades, Zerodha said. 

The Muhurat trading for equities, equity F&O, and currency F&O will be conducted today on BSE and NSE from 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm. The muhurat trading marks the start to Hindu calendar year Samvat 2078 and on this occasion India's biggest brokerage Zerodha will reverse brokerage charges for all trades during the session. Zero brokerage will be applicable on all Intraday, F&O, and commodity trades, Zerodha said. 

Commodity exchange MCX also said that in the one-hour Muhurat trading between 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm contracts of all commodities will be available for Muhurat trading.

Commodity exchange MCX also said that in the one-hour Muhurat trading between 6:15 pm to 7:15 pm contracts of all commodities will be available for Muhurat trading.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Markets closed  Samvat 2077 with stellar gains. The Sensex and Nifty rallied around 40% during the year. 

If you are a Zerodha user, here are the key points you should know about Muhurat trading: 

-Any F&O credits (i.e. premium from options sold, marked-to-market profit, intraday profits, etc.) from November 3rd and intraday equity profits from November 2nd & 3rd will not be included in the available funds during the Muhurat trading session. 

-A Zerodha user can check these credits in your console ledger. 

-All MIS and CO positions will be squared off 10 minutes prior to market closing. 

-After Market Orders (AMO) will be collected until 5:57 pm for equities and 6:10 pm for F&O on November 4th to be placed in the Muhurat trading session.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Interest-free loan linked to insurance? It could be a fraud

Airtel posts stellar Q2 results; all eyes on tariff hik ...

SBI has done well on asset quality; it's time to focus ...

How Bored Apes are shaking up the NFT space

-The user will be charged brokerage on 4th November 2021 but this will be reversed/ credited back to your trading ledger within 3 working days.

-SIP orders on Kite will not be executed during the Muhurat trading session. The scheduled SIP orders on 4th and 5th November will be placed on the next trading day.

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!