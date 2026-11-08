Muhurat Trading Picks: HDFC Bank, BSE to Zen Tech - SAHI Research’s 5 stocks to buy on Diwali 2026 for Samvat 2083

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open for a special Muhurat Trading session on Sunday, November 8, 2026, to mark Diwali Laxmi Pujan. The one-hour session will be held from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm, even though Sunday is a regular market holiday.

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Muhurat Trading is a special stock market session held every year around Diwali and is traditionally considered an auspicious occasion to begin investments. The session also marks the start of the new Hindu financial year, Samvat 2083.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices extended their winning streak to seven consecutive sessions on Friday, shrugging off a global market selloff. The rally was supported by sustained foreign fund inflows and easing crude oil prices, lifting investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 1,718.01 points, or 2.17%, to close at the day's high of 81,028.02. The NSE Nifty 50 advanced 493.75 points, or 2.01%, to settle at its session high of 25,030.35, reclaiming the crucial 25,000 mark.

SAHI Research has identified five stocks across the banking, real estate, renewable energy, defence technology and capital markets sectors as its top picks for Samvat 2083. The brokerage has recommended these stocks for tactical investment opportunities over a one-to-six-month horizon, citing favourable technical indicators, improving price trends and potential sectoral growth drivers.

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The five picks are Zen Technologies, DLF, Adani Green Energy, BSE and HDFC Bank. Here are the brokerage's recommendations, including suggested entry levels, stop-losses and price targets.

1. Zen Technologies Buy range: ₹1,700–1,740 | Stop-loss: ₹1,580 | Target 1: ₹1,925 | Target 2: ₹2,030

Investment theme: Indigenous defence technology and execution acceleration

SAHI Research said Zen Technologies witnessed a significant rally from early 2023, taking the stock to a record high of ₹2,627 before profit-booking triggered a correction. The brokerage views the subsequent decline as a healthy correction that has helped cool valuations and believes the stock is now showing signs of a reversal.

The stock has formed a double-bottom pattern on the daily chart, a bullish reversal formation that indicates weakening selling pressure. The breakout has been accompanied by a sharp increase in trading volumes, lending credibility to the move.

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SAHI Research also highlighted bullish divergence in the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI), indicating improving momentum even as prices tested lower levels. The stock has reclaimed its key short-term daily exponential moving averages (DEMAs), suggesting that the near-term trend has turned positive.

2. DLF Buy range: ₹710–720 | Stop-loss: ₹620 | Target 1: ₹790 | Target 2: ₹880

Investment theme: Luxury housing demand and revenue recognition inflection

SAHI Research noted that DLF corrected after hitting an all-time high of around ₹967 in April 2024, trading within a falling channel during the subsequent period.

Despite the price correction, the stock's On-Balance Volume (OBV) has consistently risen, indicating accumulation. Over the past six months, it has traded in a narrow range, building a base before showing signs of a breakout this week.

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The brokerage said the recent move signals a potential end to the consolidation phase and a breakout from the falling channel that had developed over the past couple of years, pointing to a possible improvement in the medium-term trend.

The RSI on both daily and weekly charts is above 60, indicating positive momentum across time frames. The stock has also reclaimed its key DEMAs, reinforcing the positive technical outlook.

3. Adani Green Energy Buy range: ₹1,350–1,385 | Stop-loss: ₹1,165 | Target 1: ₹1,590 | Target 2: ₹1,800

Investment theme: Renewable capacity expansion and battery storage scale-up

SAHI Research said Adani Green Energy witnessed a sharp rebound after testing its ₹1,150–1,220 polarity zone, where an earlier resistance level has now emerged as support. The brokerage views the recovery as a sign of buying interest and accumulation at lower levels.

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The stock has also broken out of the consolidation phase that began in early August 2026. The breakout is supported by a move above the upper Bollinger Band, accompanied by band expansion, indicating rising volatility in the direction of the move.

The RSI is above 60, signalling positive momentum. The stock has also reclaimed its key short-term DEMAs, suggesting that the trend has turned favourable.

4. BSE Buy range: ₹3,590–3,640 | Stop-loss: ₹2,990 | Target 1: ₹4,000 | Target 2: ₹4,440

Investment theme: Derivatives market share gains and operating leverage

SAHI Research said BSE has been in a sustained primary uptrend since September 2024. The stock has respected its rising trendline on four separate occasions, with each test followed by a strong rally.

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The brokerage said this repeated price behaviour indicates that buyers have consistently stepped in during declines towards the trendline, keeping the broader bullish structure intact.

BSE has also reclaimed its key DEMAs, while its daily RSI remains above 60, pointing to positive momentum and a favourable technical setup.

5. HDFC Bank Buy range: ₹720–740 | Stop-loss: ₹620 | Target 1: ₹815 | Target 2: ₹870

Investment theme: Post-merger normalisation and net interest margin recovery

SAHI Research highlighted HDFC Bank's long-term price structure, noting that the stock rose from its Covid-era low of ₹369.37 in March 2020 to an all-time high of ₹1,020 before entering a prolonged corrective phase.

The brokerage identified ₹680–700 as a key historical demand zone. The stock has tested this range on three separate occasions since 2021, with each instance followed by a resumption of the broader uptrend. The current correction has brought the stock back to this important support area.

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SAHI Research also identified ₹630–650 as a crucial structural support zone, with ₹645.67 marking the pivot from which the post-Covid rally began.

The brokerage has placed the stop-loss at ₹620, below this historical support band. It cautioned that a sustained close below this level would invalidate the investment thesis and the stock's multi-year support structure, warranting an exit.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.