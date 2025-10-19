Muhurat Trading 2025: What is Muhurat Trading? Why is it done every year on Diwali? All FAQs answered

Muhurat Trading 2025: Muhurat trading comes every year on Diwali as an auspicious day for traders.

On this day, investors trade stocks to mark the beginning of the new Samvat, as it is considered auspicious.

The word ‘Muhurat’ signifies an auspicious time when planets are believed to align in a way that results in a positive outcome. Therefore, the name Muhurat Trading is used to describe the auspicious time to buy stocks.

Muhurat Trading FAQs: All questions answered Here is everything you need to know about Muhurat trading, Muhurat trading date and time, stocks to buy during Muhurat trading and more.

1. What is Muhurat trading? Muhurat trading is a special one-hour session conducted at the Indian stock markets to mark the start of a new Samvat year. During this time, traders buy stocks as a token of appreciation for Goddess Lakshmi, wishing that she would bring them good luck. Muhurat trading is conducted like any other trading day with full formality. This year, BSE and NSE will mark Samvat 2082 with Muhurat trading

2. When is Muhurat trading usually done? Muhurat trading is usually done on the day of Diwali. However, Muhurat trading 2025 will be done on the day after Diwali. This is because Indian stock markets will be closed on the day after Diwali, when Muhurat trading will be done.

3. What is the Muhurat trading date in 2025? This year, Muhurat Trading will be conducted at the Indian stock markets on October 21, Tuesday. Usually, Muhurat trading is conducted on the day of Diwali. This year, However NSE and BSE are open on October 20, which is being celebrated as Diwali across India.

4. When does Muhurat trading start this year? Muhurat trading 2025 will start at 1:45 pm on Tuesday and continue for one hour. Before Muhurat trading, the stock market will be closed. Every year, Muhurat trading is done for one hour.

5. When does Muhurat trading 2025 end? After the one hour window, Muhurat trading session will close at 2:45 pm on October 21. Thereafter, the stock market will close for trading and reopen again on the next working day.

6. What happens during Muhurat trading? Both BSE and NSE participate in Muhurat trading. A Block deal session will start at 1:15 pm and will close on 1:45 pm. Thereafter, a pre-open session for IPOs and relisted securities will be done from 1:30-1:45 pm. After that, normal Muhurat trading will start.

7. What do investors do during Muhurat trading? During Muhurat trading, investors often participate in this token trading session as it is considered a good omen to invest during this time. Many people buy stocks for long-term holding, while others buy stocks as part of a family ritual to invoke Goddess Lakshmi.

8. Can first-time investors participate in Muhurat trading? Yes, first time investors can participate in Muhurat trading. In fact, it is considered to do your first stock trading and buy shares of your shortlisted companies during Muhurat trading.

9. When did Muhurat trading begin? The BSE, formerly known as Bombay Stock Exchange, first started Muhurat trading in 1957. Meanwhile, the NSE has kept the tradition alive and started to mark the special trading session since 1992.

10. Why is Muhurat trading significant? Muhurat trading is considered significant as it is said that this token trading session provides a window to get a better chance of earning wealth and gaining prosperity throughout the year. Some traders do Muhurat trading as a token of appreciation to Goddess Lakshmi, who signifies wealth.

11. Which stocks to buy during Muhurat trading? According to Motilal Oswal, the seven stocks to buy during Muhurat trading include SBI, M&M, Delhivery, Swiggy, Indian Hotels, Max Financial, Radico and T Foods. Domestic brokerage Kotak Securities has recommened stocks including Adani Ports, Cummins India, ICICI Bank, M&M, Reliance Industries, Eternal and Acutaas Chemical.

12. Is Muhurat trading really auspicious? While there is no solid data to back up the auspiciousness of Muhurat trading, historically the session has co-incided with bullish stock trends during the festive season.

13. How has stock market performed during Muhurat trading? As mentioned above, over the last 10 years, stock markets including NSE and BSE have largely given positive returns during Muhurat trading. Muhurat Trading has often coincided with bullish trends post-Diwali, reflecting renewed investor confidence and fresh capital inflows.

14. Can I sell stocks during Muhurat trading? Yes, you can engage in buying and selling stocks during Muhurat trading. It is treated by NSE and BSE like any other stock market session.