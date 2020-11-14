Muhurat trading: Sensex hits record highs

Mumbai : Samvat 2077 has kick-started on a good note with the BSE Sensex scaling to a record high, marking the best Muhurat trading since 2013.

The benchmark index, Sensex, was trading at 43734.44 points up 0.67% or 291.44 points while the Nifty 50 was trading higher by 79.20 points or 0.62% at 12799.15. The market breadth was positive as shares 1652 advanced, against a decline of 429 shares, while 98 shares were unchanged.

The last 10-year data indicated that the Muhurat trading day remained best for midcap and smallcaps, while the Sensex remained in a range.

The Sensex closed higher in last six out of ten Muhurat trading days.

It is usually seen that foreign investors shy away from participating in a big way during Muhurat trading. Domestic investors participate largely in the one-hour trading session. Hence, volumes are much lower than normal during Muhurat trading.

Sensex has rallied 67% from March lows to fresh record highs - helped the index close 11% higher in Samvat 2076.

Among the factors that will drive the market is a stimulus in the US besides the quick availability of a covid-19 vaccine could also help businesses re-start thereby boosting earnings. Further, low interest rates and continued liquidity could keep the money flows high into equity markets and are expected to support stock prices.

All sectoral indices were trading in green. Telecom, oil & gas and capital goods were the top gainers.

Shares of Tata Steel gained 1.87%, Bajaj Finserv with 1.68% and IndusInd Bank with 1.55% were the top gainers, while PowerGrid was the lone loser with 0.05%.

