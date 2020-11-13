Muhurat trading session on Diwali: NSE, BSE, MCX timings and other details

BSE and NSE will conduct one-hour special Muhurat trading session on the occasion of Diwali on November 14. The session also marks the beginning of a new Samvat or Samvat 2077 -- the Hindu calendar year that starts on Diwali - and it is believed that Muhurat trading brings prosperity and wealth throughout the year. The exchanges will remain closed on November 16 on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada.

Both Sensex and Nifty the benchmarks closed Hindu calendar year Samvat 2076 with smart gains. The Sensex rallied 4,384.94 points or 11.22 per cent, while the Nifty soared 1,136.05 points or 9.80 per cent.

Here are five things to know:

The one-hour normal market session trading would be held between 6:15 pm and 7:15 pm, the stock exchanges said in separate circulars.

The 8-minute pre-open session, which comprises of order collection period and order matching period, will he held between 6 pm and 6:08 pm.

The block deal session timing will be from 5:45 pm to 6 pm.

Digital trading platform Upstox on its website said all Intraday positions (including Cover and Bracket Orders) will be squared off 15 minutes prior (7.00 PM) to the market closing on the Muhurat trading session. Zerodha said all MIS and CO positions will be squared off 10 minutes prior to market closing.

Commodity exchange MCX has also informed that it will hold a special Muhurat Trading on Saturday, November 14, 2020 on the occasion of Diwali (Laxmi Poojan Day). Contracts of all commodities will be available for Muhurat Trading on Saturday, November 14, 2020, the exchange said. The special session will start from 6:00 pm – 6:14 pm while the trading session from 6:15 pm – 7:15 pm, the exchange said.

