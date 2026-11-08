Muhurat Trading Stock Picks 2026 for Diwali Special Session: HDFC AMC, SBI, TechM, 3 others | Upside seen up to 35%

Domestic brokerage firm Anand Rathi has identified six stocks to consider buying during the Hindu calendar year Samvat 2083, projecting an average upside potential of around 36% based on its target prices.

The list includes HDFC Asset Management Company, Tech Mahindra, SBI, Cemindia Projects, Shilpa Medicare, and Indo-MIM. Of these, the brokerage expects four stocks to deliver gains of more than 20% over the next year.

HDFC Asset Management Company: 18% upside potential Anand Rathi expects HDFC Asset Management Company shares to reach ₹2,800 over the next 12 months, implying an upside potential of 18% from the current market price of ₹2,380.

The brokerage is positive on HDFC AMC's prospects, given its strong retail franchise, higher equity assets under management (AUM) mix, and healthy profitability. The company's expansion into alternative investment products offers additional growth opportunities.

However, market-share trends, fund performance, and competitive intensity remain key factors to monitor.

Tech Mahindra: 16% upside potential Anand Rathi has set a 12-month target price of ₹2,065 for Tech Mahindra, indicating an upside potential of 16% from its current market price of ₹1,787.

The brokerage believes Tech Mahindra's focus on improving margins is creating operating leverage and providing room for further margin expansion. Its AI-led initiatives under Project Helix are increasingly focused on embedding AI across service lines and developing industry-specific transformation offerings.

The company's focus on generative AI, autonomous networks, and network optimisation for telecom clients, along with initiatives such as Comviva and Helix to reduce customer churn and increase average revenue per user (ARPU), could support growth.

State Bank of India: 35% upside potential Anand Rathi sees State Bank of India (SBI) shares rising to ₹1,337 over the next 12 months, implying an upside potential of 35% from the current market price of ₹987.

According to the brokerage, SBI's strong deposit and credit growth, focus on low-cost retail deposits, diversified loan portfolio, and improving asset quality are expected to drive sustainable earnings growth and strengthen profitability.

Cemindia Projects: 25% upside potential Anand Rathi has assigned a 12-month target price of ₹1,615 to Cemindia Projects, suggesting an upside potential of 25% from its current market price of ₹1,291.

The brokerage is positive about the company's asset-light engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) business model, which avoids capital-intensive BOT/HAM projects.

Shilpa Medicare: 25% upside potential Anand Rathi expects Shilpa Medicare shares to reach ₹1,160 over the next 12 months, indicating an upside potential of 25% from the current market price of ₹929.

The brokerage sees growth opportunities in the company's expanding biologics platform, which includes biosimilars, recombinant human albumin, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Aflibercept is targeted for an India launch in FY27, while the Nivolumab partnership with Orion provides an entry into the European market.

Indo-MIM: 26% upside potential Anand Rathi has set a 12-month target price of ₹1,500 for Indo-MIM, implying an upside potential of 26% from its current market price of ₹1,190.

The brokerage believes Indo-MIM offers exposure to the global precision-engineering opportunity through its leadership in metal injection moulding (MIM) technology and expansion into higher-growth aerospace machining and investment casting. Strong customer relationships, high entry barriers, global presence, and capacity-led growth provide long-term business visibility.