Muhurat Trading Stock Picks 2026 for Diwali Special Session: HDFC AMC, SBI, TechM, 3 others | Upside seen up to 35%

Domestic brokerage firm Anand Rathi has identified six stocks to consider buying during the Hindu calendar year Samvat 2083, projecting an average upside potential of around 36% based on its target prices.

The list includes HDFC Asset Management Company, Tech Mahindra, SBI, Cemindia Projects, Shilpa Medicare, and Indo-MIM. Of these, the brokerage expects four stocks to deliver gains of more than 20% over the next year.

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HDFC Asset Management Company: 18% upside potential Anand Rathi expects HDFC Asset Management Company shares to reach ₹2,800 over the next 12 months, implying an upside potential of 18% from the current market price of ₹2,380.

The brokerage is positive on HDFC AMC's prospects, given its strong retail franchise, higher equity assets under management (AUM) mix, and healthy profitability. The company's expansion into alternative investment products offers additional growth opportunities.

However, market-share trends, fund performance, and competitive intensity remain key factors to monitor.

Tech Mahindra: 16% upside potential Anand Rathi has set a 12-month target price of ₹2,065 for Tech Mahindra, indicating an upside potential of 16% from its current market price of ₹1,787.

The brokerage believes Tech Mahindra's focus on improving margins is creating operating leverage and providing room for further margin expansion. Its AI-led initiatives under Project Helix are increasingly focused on embedding AI across service lines and developing industry-specific transformation offerings.

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The company's focus on generative AI, autonomous networks, and network optimisation for telecom clients, along with initiatives such as Comviva and Helix to reduce customer churn and increase average revenue per user (ARPU), could support growth.

State Bank of India: 35% upside potential Anand Rathi sees State Bank of India (SBI) shares rising to ₹1,337 over the next 12 months, implying an upside potential of 35% from the current market price of ₹987.

According to the brokerage, SBI's strong deposit and credit growth, focus on low-cost retail deposits, diversified loan portfolio, and improving asset quality are expected to drive sustainable earnings growth and strengthen profitability.

Cemindia Projects: 25% upside potential Anand Rathi has assigned a 12-month target price of ₹1,615 to Cemindia Projects, suggesting an upside potential of 25% from its current market price of ₹1,291.

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The brokerage is positive about the company's asset-light engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) business model, which avoids capital-intensive BOT/HAM projects.

Shilpa Medicare: 25% upside potential Anand Rathi expects Shilpa Medicare shares to reach ₹1,160 over the next 12 months, indicating an upside potential of 25% from the current market price of ₹929.

The brokerage sees growth opportunities in the company's expanding biologics platform, which includes biosimilars, recombinant human albumin, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs). Aflibercept is targeted for an India launch in FY27, while the Nivolumab partnership with Orion provides an entry into the European market.

Indo-MIM: 26% upside potential Anand Rathi has set a 12-month target price of ₹1,500 for Indo-MIM, implying an upside potential of 26% from its current market price of ₹1,190.

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The brokerage believes Indo-MIM offers exposure to the global precision-engineering opportunity through its leadership in metal injection moulding (MIM) technology and expansion into higher-growth aerospace machining and investment casting. Strong customer relationships, high entry barriers, global presence, and capacity-led growth provide long-term business visibility.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.