Muhurat Trading Strategy Diwali Day 2026: What to do, what to buy, what to avoid? Trading guide for Nov 8 - Key levels

Muhurat Trading 2026: The Indian stock market will open for its annual Muhurat trading session on Sunday, November 8, marking the beginning of Samvat 2083. The special Diwali session is considered an auspicious occasion to start investing and review financial goals. However, investors should not let the festive sentiment drive impulsive decisions.

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With limited liquidity during the session and benchmark indices nearing important resistance levels, analysts recommend a cautious, stock-specific approach. While long-term investors can use the occasion to review their portfolios and make selective investments, short-term traders should watch key technical levels, track global cues and avoid aggressive positions.

What to buy and what to avoid this Muhurat trading session? Analysts believe Muhurat trading offers investors an opportunity to review their asset allocation, assess whether their portfolios are aligned with their financial goals and rebalance where necessary. They favour a stock-specific approach to long-term investing, while advising caution during the short trading window.

Liquidity is typically limited during the special session, making it inadvisable to place large orders or undertake aggressive buying and selling. New investors can consider token investments in fundamentally strong companies they are interested in holding for the long term. Investors should avoid buying stocks merely because it is an auspicious occasion and instead focus on valuations, business fundamentals and their investment objectives.

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Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOSL) said Nifty valuations were attractive at 17.5 times forward earnings, 16% below the long-term average. However, it noted that small-cap stocks continued to trade at a 25% premium to their long-term average, warranting selectivity.

"We perceive FY27 to mark a return to double-digit earnings growth, with Nifty EPS expected to grow 16%/14% YoY in FY27/FY28 vs 5% in FY26. Nifty valuations are attractive at 17.5x forward earnings, 16% below the long-term average," MOSL said.

For Samvat 2083, MOSL favours banking and financial services, capital markets, manufacturing, global outsourcing and exports, consumption and digital businesses. It sees opportunities in healthcare devices, aerospace, auto components, pharmaceutical ingredients, garments, port cargo, organised jewellery and quick-commerce platforms.

Nifty, Bank Nifty key levels to watch on November 8 The market's technical setup will be important during Sunday's Muhurat trading session, with both benchmark indices approaching resistance zones after a recent rally. Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking, expects a sideways-to-consolidative session and has identified immediate support and resistance levels for Nifty and Bank Nifty. Traders will also need to track geopolitical developments, crude oil prices and global market cues before taking positions.

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"For Muhurat trading, the overall market bias is likely to remain sideways to consolidative after the recent sharp upside move, as both benchmark indices are approaching crucial resistance zones. Nifty is trading around 24,600," Tailor said.

Tailor identified immediate support for Nifty at 24,350 and resistance in the 24,700–24,800 range, where rejection was visible. He cautioned that profit booking could emerge after six consecutive sessions of gains, particularly amid geopolitical concerns, crude oil volatility and the global market sell-off seen in US markets on November 5 and early Asian trading on November 6.

For Bank Nifty, the 57,500–57,800 range is important, with stronger resistance at 58,000–58,400 and support around 56,000–56,300. The support zone coincides with the index's 200-day exponential moving average and a previous trendline breakout area.

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Tailor advised traders to monitor global cues and geopolitical developments and wait for a clear directional move instead of taking aggressive positions. Long-term investors, meanwhile, can use technical retracements to accumulate fundamentally strong stocks at lower levels with a longer-term perspective.

Meanwhile, Sumeet Bagadia placed Nifty 50's immediate support at 24,800–24,850 and resistance at 25,130–25,200 at the beginning of Samvat 2083.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.