Investors across India are keenly waiting for the auspicious one-hour trading on Monday due to the occasion of Lakshmi Pujan aka Main Diwali. Bets on key stocks will be placed for future gains. Investment during the Diwali festival is believed to be a good luck charm for savings and investments. That being said, three multibagger stocks are Muhurat picks. Among these three stocks, two are from the banking basket while the other is from the heavy electrical equipment industry. These stocks have the potential to give between 22-38% gains going forward.

