Muhurat trading time 2026: NSE, BSE to hold special Diwali trading session today; check market open timings

As Diwali is celebrated as the festival of lights across the country today, stock market investors are gearing up for the one-day special trading session to participate in the annual Muhurat Trading.

The special session has become a long-standing tradition, as it is believed that buying stocks at the beginning of a new Hindu calendar year brings prosperity and positive momentum throughout the year.

Both leading stock exchanges will conduct a special one-hour Muhurat Trading session, while the regular market holiday has been declared for Tuesday, November 10.

Muhurat Trading 2026: Key timings and trading schedule According to the exchange circulars, trading members will be allowed to log in between 1:15 pm and 1:50 pm, followed by the block deal window from 1:50 pm to 2:05 pm. The pre-opening session will run from 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm, while the continuous trading session will take place from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm.

The periodic call auction session is scheduled to run from 2:25 pm to 3:20 pm.

Closing auction activities will take place between 3:15 pm and 3:35 pm, while the closing session for non-CAS securities will run from 3:30 pm to 3:50 pm.

The closing buffer period for CAS securities is scheduled from 3:35 pm to 3:50 pm, followed by the post-closing session from 3:50 pm to 4 pm.

In the commodity market, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also conduct a special Muhurat Trading session.

The pre-session will run from 2:05 pm to 2:10 pm, followed by the acceptance of limit orders between 2:10 pm and 2:15 pm. The order matching and confirmation window is scheduled from 2:15 pm to 2:17 pm, with the period until 2:20 pm set aside as buffer time.

The Muhurat Trading session on MCX will run from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm.

Samvat 2082 challenges give way to optimism for Samvat 2083 Samvat 2082 was a challenging year for Indian equities, with geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices above $110 a barrel, rising US bond yields and rupee depreciation weighing on sentiment. The Nifty plunged 11.3% in March alone, while the RBI raised the repo rate to 5.50% amid inflationary pressures.

FPIs withdrew a record ₹3.3 lakh crore (around $35 billion), but strong domestic participation cushioned the impact, with DIIs investing approximately ₹8.8 lakh crore and monthly SIP inflows touching a record ₹32,490 crore, according to Axis Direct.

Looking ahead, brokerages remain optimistic about Samvat 2083, citing resilient economic growth, improving earnings prospects, and relatively attractive valuations. Axis Direct highlighted India's 7.8% GDP growth in Q1 FY27 and valuations at around 16.5 times forward earnings, while Motilal Oswal pointed to the government's ₹12.2 lakh crore capital expenditure allocation and strong domestic demand.

Record SIP inflows and a robust IPO pipeline of over 225 companies could further support markets. However, crude oil prices, RBI policy, foreign investor flows, trade agreements and corporate earnings remain key monitorables.