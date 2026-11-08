Muhurat trading time 2026: NSE, BSE to hold special Diwali trading session today; check market open timings

As Diwali is celebrated as the festival of lights across the country today, stock market investors are gearing up for the one-day special trading session to participate in the annual Muhurat Trading.

The special session has become a long-standing tradition, as it is believed that buying stocks at the beginning of a new Hindu calendar year brings prosperity and positive momentum throughout the year.

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Both leading stock exchanges will conduct a special one-hour Muhurat Trading session, while the regular market holiday has been declared for Tuesday, November 10.

Muhurat Trading 2026: Key timings and trading schedule According to the exchange circulars, trading members will be allowed to log in between 1:15 pm and 1:50 pm, followed by the block deal window from 1:50 pm to 2:05 pm. The pre-opening session will run from 2:05 pm to 2:20 pm, while the continuous trading session will take place from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm.

The periodic call auction session is scheduled to run from 2:25 pm to 3:20 pm.

Closing auction activities will take place between 3:15 pm and 3:35 pm, while the closing session for non-CAS securities will run from 3:30 pm to 3:50 pm.

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The closing buffer period for CAS securities is scheduled from 3:35 pm to 3:50 pm, followed by the post-closing session from 3:50 pm to 4 pm.

In the commodity market, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will also conduct a special Muhurat Trading session.

The pre-session will run from 2:05 pm to 2:10 pm, followed by the acceptance of limit orders between 2:10 pm and 2:15 pm. The order matching and confirmation window is scheduled from 2:15 pm to 2:17 pm, with the period until 2:20 pm set aside as buffer time.

The Muhurat Trading session on MCX will run from 2:20 pm to 3:30 pm.

Samvat 2082 challenges give way to optimism for Samvat 2083 Samvat 2082 was a challenging year for Indian equities, with geopolitical tensions, crude oil prices above $110 a barrel, rising US bond yields and rupee depreciation weighing on sentiment. The Nifty plunged 11.3% in March alone, while the RBI raised the repo rate to 5.50% amid inflationary pressures.

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FPIs withdrew a record ₹3.3 lakh crore (around $35 billion), but strong domestic participation cushioned the impact, with DIIs investing approximately ₹8.8 lakh crore and monthly SIP inflows touching a record ₹32,490 crore, according to Axis Direct.

Looking ahead, brokerages remain optimistic about Samvat 2083, citing resilient economic growth, improving earnings prospects, and relatively attractive valuations. Axis Direct highlighted India's 7.8% GDP growth in Q1 FY27 and valuations at around 16.5 times forward earnings, while Motilal Oswal pointed to the government's ₹12.2 lakh crore capital expenditure allocation and strong domestic demand.

Record SIP inflows and a robust IPO pipeline of over 225 companies could further support markets. However, crude oil prices, RBI policy, foreign investor flows, trade agreements and corporate earnings remain key monitorables.

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Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.