Mukesh Ambani–backed Alok Industries rallies over 8% amid high volumes, hits 2-week high

Alok Industries share price: While the Indian stock market continued to trade with losses for the fourth straight session on Thursday, January 8, amid uncertainty over the India–US trade deal, lack of fresh domestic triggers, and rising geopolitical tensions, select textile stocks managed to attract attention, with most of them trading higher.

Alok Industries, one of the leading textile manufacturers, saw its share price soar 8.5% to hit a two-week high of ₹17.21, and if the stock continues to hold its gains towards the end of the session, it will mark its first gain in three sessions.

Although there are no fundamental triggers behind the sharp rise in Alok Industries’ share price, trading volumes surged significantly, with nearly 23.3 million shares changing hands across the NSE and BSE as of 11:30 am. This was over nine times higher than the average weekly volume of 2.5 million shares, according to Trendlyne data.

The company’s shares witnessed sharp selling pressure between July and December 2025, during which the stock lost 22% of its value, closing all seven months in the red. This also contributed to a 24% decline in CY25, marking the biggest annual crash since 2022.

Reliance Industries owns a 40% stake in Alok Industries Established in 1986, Alok Industries is an integrated textile manufacturer headquartered in Mumbai. It has a strong presence in both the cotton and polyester segments. In the cotton segment, the company is integrated from spinning to weaving, processing, finished fabrics, bedsheets, towels, and garments.

In 2020, Reliance Industries, jointly with JM Financial Asset Reconstruction, successfully acquired Alok Industries through the insolvency and bankruptcy law auction conducted by lenders seeking to recover unpaid loans. RIL held 40% of the company at the end of the September quarter, while JM Financial ARC held a 34.99% stake in the company, as per the BSE shareholding data.

