Mukesh Ambani's net worth inches closer to $100 billion club as RIL shares surge

RIL shares surged 4.15% on Friday after the RIL chairman announced to double the production of cheaper green hydrogen. Ambani's Reliance Jio has also become one of the major players in the Indian telecom market. After the Bharti Airtel's announcement of ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) at ₹200, Indian markets have made an assessment of Reliance Jio ARPU at ₹160 to ₹170, which also led to rise in market valuations of Reliance Jio.

