Mukesh Ambani stocks: Reliance Industries vs Jio Platforms shares compared - RIL or JPL? What to buy? Experts' views

Mukesh Ambani stocks | Reliance Industries vs Jio Platforms shares: The two Mukesh Ambani-led companies, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL), declared their respective Q2 Results 2026 on Friday. Both companies delivered promising Q2 numbers: RIL reported improved margins in its oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business, while JPL posted strong EBITDA margins, cash reserves, and a rise in ARPU.

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According to stock market experts, both Mukesh Ambani-owned stocks are expected to open gap-up on Monday. However, they said that the situation might become tricky for those investors, who want to buy either of these two Mukesh Ambani's stocks.

Reliance Industries Q2 Results 2026 review Decoding Reliance Industries' Q2 Results 2026, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “Reliance Industries reported strong YoY growth during the July to September 2026 quarter on the consolidated revenue, EBITDA, and net profit front. This could become possible due to the massive recovery in the Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) EBITDA, which grew about 70% YoY to around ₹25,200 crore during the September 2026 quarter.”

Gorakshkar said that O2C recovery is expected to continue in the next quarter as well, and hence the market is estimating strong Q3 results 2026 from Reliance Industries.

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During the July to September 2026 quarter, Reliance's consolidated revenue grew 27.80% YoY to ₹3,62,268 crore, EBITDA grew 23.9% YoY to ₹62,409 crore, and the Profit After Tax (PAT) or net profit shot up 33.80% YoY to ₹29,550 crore.

Jio Platforms Q2 Results 2026 preview Speaking on Jio Platforms Q2 Results 2026, Avinash Gorakshkar said, “Like RIL, JPL too posted strong YoY growth in consolidated revenue, EBITDA and net profit. This could become possible on subscriber additions pushing the total user base to 542.4 million (including 300 million 5G users and 30 million fixed-broadband homes), with Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) climbing to ₹218.8.”

Gorakshkar said that Jio Platforms' net debt also came down to ₹8,800 crore, which is expected to shrink or may become zero after the huge success of ₹30,200 crore IPO launch. The IPO was a completely fresh issue, and the net proceeds have gone directly into the company's balance sheet.

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Jio Platforms' consolidated revenue grew 11.30% YoY to ₹47,485 crore, net profit went up 16.60% YoY to ₹21,879 crore, while the company's margins expanded 250 bps to 54.10%.

Reliance Industries vs Jio Platforms: Which stock to buy? Comparing the Q2 Results 2026 of these two Mukesh Ambani-owned stocks, Avinash Gorakshkar said, “Both RIL and JPL delivered strong Q2 FY27 numbers following JPL’s ₹30,188-crore IPO and market debut on October 28, 2026. Deciding between them depends on whether you prefer a diversified conglomerate play with a holding company discount or a pure-play digital and telecom growth stock.”

Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “If someone wants to play the theme, then JPL is a suitable choice for them, whereas a safe investor is advised to look at Reliance Industries shares, because Jio Platforms' benefit is expected to reflect in the balance sheet of Reliance Industries and improvement in the O2C margins is expected to benefit RIL. So, a safer play lies with RIL, whereas a theme play lies with JPL.”

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Reliance Industries share price target Decoding the technical chart of Reliance shares, Mahesh M Ojha of KC Securities said, “Reliance Industries shares have a strong base formation at ₹1,145. The stock has broken out above ₹1,200 and is now heading towards the short-term target of ₹1,265. Existing shareholders and fresh buyers can initiate coverage with a strict stop-loss at ₹1,145 for the targets of ₹1,265, ₹1,290 and ₹1,350 in the short-term horizon.”

Jio Platforms share price target Speaking on the outlook of Jio Platforms shares, Arun Kejriwal, Founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services, said, “The weighted average of Jio Platforms shares improved from ₹1,360 to ₹1,410, as the stock hit a new high of ₹1,489.70 per share during the Thursday session. My suggestion to Jio Platforms shareholders is to hold the scrip and maintain a strict stop-loss below the listing price of ₹1,410. The Reliance Group stock may touch the ₹1,500 and ₹1,550 levels, as the Jio Platforms Q2 Results 2026 met the market estimates.”

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).