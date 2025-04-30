Mukesh Ambani’s net worth tops $100 billion again after Reliance share price rallies 8% since Q4 results

Billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's net worth topped the $100 billion mark again on Wednesday, April 30, after Reliance Industries share price extended its winning streak for two straight days post strong quarterly results. The share price of the oil to telecom conglomerate has rallied nearly eight per cent in three days after Ambani-led empire reporter strong January March quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q4FY25) on Friday, April 25.

According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Ambani's net worth crossed $100 billion earlier today, driven by the quarterly earnings boost. The net worth was last seen at $99.24 billion on the index. Ambani is still India's richest man followed by Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani.

Reliance Industries beat Street estimates with a 6 per cent year-on-year growth in its consolidated profit for Q4FY25, led by a resurgence in its retail business and better realisations in the telecom segment. However, its core oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business remained under pressure.

Reliance reported consolidated profit of ₹22,434 crore in Q4FY25, higher than the ₹18,471.4 crore consensus estimate of analysts polled by Bloomberg.